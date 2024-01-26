KH Group Plc

Stock Exchange Release 26 January 2024 at 4:00 pm EET

KH Group Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board’s proposals for the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors

KH Group Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board has submitted its proposals for the Annual General Meeting to KH Group’s Board of Directors. The Shareholders’ Nomination Board makes its proposals unanimously. The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 7 May 2024. The company will publish the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting at a later stage.

Proposal on Board Composition

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be five (5).

The Nomination Board proposes that the current members of the Board of Directors Juha Karttunen, Kati Kivimäki, Timo Mänty and Taru Narvanmaa will be re-elected for a term ending at the closing of the 2025 Annual General Meeting and that Jon Unnérus shall be elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. Of the current members, Harri Sivula has indicated that he is not available for re-election. According to the Articles of Association of KH Group, the Board of Directors elects a Chair from among its members.

All persons nominated as members of the Board of Directors have given their consent to the election. Nomination Board considers that all the nominees are independent of the company and of the significant shareholders of the company.

CVs, photographs and the evaluation regarding the independence of the current members of the Board of Directors are presented on the company’s website at https://khgroup.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/. Presentation of the proposed new member of the Board of Directors Jon Unnérus is attached to this stock exchange release.

Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the monthly remuneration for the Board of Directors remain unchanged, so that the Chairman of the Board of Directors be paid as remuneration EUR 3,550 per month and each member of the Board of Directors EUR 2,300 per month. The Nomination Board further proposes that the travel expenses of the members of the Board of Directors be compensated in accordance with the company’s travel policy and that each of the members of the Board of Directors shall have the right to abstain from receiving remuneration.

Earnings-related pension insurance contributions are paid voluntarily for the paid remuneration.

Composition of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board comprises representatives of the Company’s largest shareholders based on the ownership situation on 31 August 2023 and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of KH Group. The members of the Nomination Board are: Simon Hallqvist (Preato Capital AB), Mikko Laakkonen, Johanna Takanen and Juha Karttunen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KH Group.

KH GROUP PLC



Juha Karttunen

Chairman of the Board of Directors

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Chairman of the Board of Directors Juha Karttunen, +358 40 555 4727

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Main media

www.khgroup.com

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our four business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. The objective of our strategy change is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Attachment