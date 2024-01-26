CORRECTION – Fenton Wins Two Top Honors in 5 West’s 2024 Diamond Awards Competition

CARY, N.C., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline yesterday, January 25, 2024 by Fenton, please note the tenants listed in the 2024 Diamond Award winners in the Gold, Silver and Bronze categories were incorrect. The corrected release follows:

Fenton, a high-end, mixed-use development located in eastern Cary, N.C., is a Gold award winner for both Best Shopping Experience and Best Live, Work, Play Community in 5 West’s 2024 Diamond Awards competition.



5 West is a magazine devoted to exploring and celebrating life in Cary, Morrisville, Apex, Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs. Readers throughout the community voted for their favorite businesses, services and venues to determine the Diamond Awards. The top three businesses in each category were awarded with Bronze, Silver and Gold awards, with Gold meriting the highest honor.

“We are so grateful to everyone that voted and wanted to recognize Fenton with these honors. These prestigious awards show us our concept has resonated with the local community,” said Giovanni Silva, Property Manager, Fenton. “We will continue with the vision to curate the perfect mix of chef-driven restaurants, luxury brands, high-end services, elevated residences and family-friendly entertainment to offer a unique experience in the Triangle that every guest can enjoy.”

In addition to Fenton’s overall recognition, many tenants in the community also received Diamond Awards. They include:

Gold

Best Local Movie Theater: Paragon Theaters at Fenton

Best Furniture + Home Décor Store or Firm: Arhaus

Best Hair Salon: Von Kekel Aveda Lifestyle Salon Spa

Best Jewelry Store: Bailey’s Fine Jewelry

Best Yoga or Pilates Studio: Club Pilates

Silver

Best Overall Restaurant: M Test Kitchen

Best Furniture and Home Décor Store or Firm: Pottery Barn

Bronze

Best Italian Food: Colletta

Best Women’s Clothing Boutique: The Gatorbug

