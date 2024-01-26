Community West Bancshares Reports Full Year Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.08 Per Common Share

GOLETA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community West Bancshares (“Community West” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $7.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $13.4 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported $479,000, or $0.05 per diluted share compared to $2.3 million or $0.25 per diluted share for the preceding quarter and $3.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 were negatively impacted by expenses associated with the pending merger with Central Valley Community Bancorp.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share, payable February 29, 2024, to common shareholders of record on February 9, 2024.

“While 2023 proved to be a challenging year for our industry, we are pleased with our 2023 operating results as we continue benefiting from the tremendous efforts our team has put into this organization,” stated Martin E. Plourd, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Steady loan growth during the year was a result of focused efforts by our team of bankers, and asset quality continues to reflect minimal delinquencies. Our earnings for the year reflected lower net interest income, which was impacted by higher deposit costs and higher expenses associated with our pending merger, partially offset by higher asset yields.”

Recent Events

On October 10, 2023, the Company announced the signing of an Agreement of Reorganization and Merger with Central Valley Community Bancorp (“Central Valley”), (NASDAQ: “CVCY”), headquartered in Fresno, California, together with its banking subsidiary, Central Valley Community Bank (“CVCB”)., pursuant to which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, Community West Bancshares will merge with and into Central Valley Community Bancorp and Community West Bank will merge with and into Central Valley Community Bank.

We are pleased to report the merger with Central Valley has received all customary regulatory approvals and final preparations for a second quarter close are underway. We look forward to merging with the professional bankers at Central Valley to create further shareholder value as we serve our clients and markets in California from the Sierras to the sea.

“Since opening in 1989, Community West Bank has become the premier community bank serving Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties. Combining forces with Central Valley is the next logical step in our growth strategy, particularly as both banks share so many fundamental values and practices,” said Plourd. “Both companies are equally committed to our communities, clients and employees, and both have fostered the same essential corporate culture focused on client advocacy by professional bankers and a legacy of deeply rooted stability.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Net income was $479,000, or $0.05 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share in third quarter 2023, and $3.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share in fourth quarter 2022.

Net interest margin was 3.87% for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to 3.98% in third quarter 2023, and 4.58% in fourth quarter 2022.

Return on average assets was 0.18% for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to 0.83% in third quarter 2023, and 1.24% in fourth quarter 2022.

Return on average common equity was 1.63% for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to 7.72% in third quarter 2023, and 11.98% in fourth quarter 2022.

The Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) was 1.31% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.30% at September 30, 2023, and 1.15% at December 31, 2022.

Net non-accrual loans were $4.0 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $3.2 million at September 30, 2023, and $211,000 at December 31, 2022.

The Bank’s uninsured deposits totaled approximately 22% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, and 21% at September 30, 2023.

Book value per common share was $13.10 at December 31, 2023, compared to $13.11 at September 30, 2023, and $12.80 at December 31, 2022.

The Bank’s capital position remains well-capitalized with a Tier 1 leverage ratio* of 10.88% at December 31, 2023, compared to 10.84% at September 30, 2023, and 10.34% at December 31, 2022.





* Capital Ratios are preliminary.

Income Statement

Total interest income increased $116,000 in the fourth quarter 2023 to $14.7 million, compared to $14.6 million in the preceding quarter, and increased by $1.4 million compared to $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest income from loans increased $244,000 to $13.6 million compared to the prior quarter. Interest income from securities and interest-earning deposits decreased $128,000 to $1.1 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to decreased average interest-earning deposit balances. Total interest expenses for the quarter increased $494,000 to $4.5 million compared to the prior quarter due to the deposit portfolio mix and higher rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. Total wholesale deposits at the end of the fourth quarter were $252.9 million compared to $284.1 million at the end of the third quarter.

For the year, total interest income increased $8.4 million to $57.5 million compared to $49.1 million in 2022. Interest income from loans increased $5.9 million to $52.6 million for the year, compared to the prior year, and interest income from securities and interest-bearing deposit balances increased $2.5 million to $5.0 million. Total interest expense increased $11.8 million to $15.1 million during the year 2023 compared to $3.3 million in 2022. The increase was primarily due to deposit costs increasing $11.6 million to $14.2 million, compared to $2.5 million in 2022.

Net interest income decreased $378,000 to $10.1 million in the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $10.5 million in the preceding quarter and decreased $2.0 million compared to $12.1 million in fourth quarter 2022. The decrease in net interest income for the quarter was attributable to less revenue from interest-bearing deposits, increased levels of wholesale funding and increased deposit costs. For the year, net interest income decreased $3.4 million to $42.4 million, compared to $45.8 million in 2022. The decrease in net interest income for the year was due to less revenue from interest-bearing deposits and increased deposit costs.

The yield on earning assets was 5.59% for the fourth quarter of 2023, an eight basis-point improvement compared to the third quarter 2023 and a fifty-eight basis-point improvement compared to the fourth quarter 2022. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter 2023 increased ten basis-points to 5.63%, compared to 5.53% for third quarter 2023 and increased forty-two basis-points compared to the fourth quarter 2022, due to increased average balances and increased loan rates. The yield on investment securities increased five basis-points to 5.66% during the fourth quarter due to higher rates earned on investments from variable rate securities. The yield on federal funds and interest-bearing-deposits decreased three basis-points to 5.05%, compared to 5.08% for the third quarter 2023 and increased 166 basis-points compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was due to increases in average balances and rates earned for overnight deposits and interest-earning deposits. The cost of funds for the fourth quarter increased twenty-three basis-points to 1.93%, compared to 1.70% for the preceding quarter due to higher rates paid on deposit accounts and changes in the portfolio mix. Net interest margin was 3.87% for fourth quarter 2023, an eleven basis-point decrease compared to third quarter 2023 and a seventy-one basis-point decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2022. The increase in yield on earning assets was offset by an increase in the total cost of funds. The increased yield earned on earning assets was due to higher average balances and rates earned from loans and increased rates earned on interest-bearing liabilities as a result of higher market rates.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter 2023 decreased $203,000 to $878,000 compared to the third quarter 2023. The decrease was attributable to less revenue from loan fees partially offset by increased gains from loan sales and service charges. Other loan fees were $241,000 for the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $248,000 for third quarter 2023 due to less loan originations during the quarter. Gain on sale of loans was $61,000 in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $24,000 in the third quarter of 2023 as a result of more loan sales during the quarter. Other non-interest income decreased $236,000 to $336,000 for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $572,000 in the third quarter of 2023, due to a $278,000 OREO gain at the time of foreclosure recorded in the third quarter.

Total non-interest income for the year decreased $111,000 to $3.9 million, compared to $4.0 million in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $86,000 in lower gain on loan sales and $217,000 less in loan and document processing fees.

Non-interest expenses increased $1.3 million to $9.7 million in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $8.4 million in third quarter 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $627,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $614,000 increase in professional fees and a $173,000 increase in other non-interest expenses. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due to increases in benefits, contract labor and merger related expense. The increase in professional fees was primarily due to merger-related expenses incurred during the quarter. For the full year, non-interest expense was $35.7 million, compared to $31.3 million in 2022. The increase over prior year was due to a $2.0 million increase in salaries and benefits due to wage competition, increased benefit and insurance costs, an $805,000 increase in professional services due to higher audit and accounting fees and $964,000 in merger related transaction costs for legal and consulting expenses, a $436,000 increase in FDIC assessment charges as a result of changes in funding mix, and a $901,000 increase in other expenses. The increase in other expenses is primarily related to a $992,000 collection and legal expense recovery in 2022. The total expense for the year includes $1.0 million in merger-related expenses.

Income tax expenses decreased $482,000 to $460,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $942,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 49.0% compared to 29.5% in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the effective tax rate is due to merger-related expenses that are not deductible for income tax purposes.

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased $52.3 million, or 4.6%, to $1.09 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.14 billion at September 30, 2023, and was nearly unchanged compared to December 31, 2022. Total interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions decreased $68.0 million to $70.7 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $138.8 million at September 30, 2023, and increased $7.4 million compared to $63.3 million at December 31, 2022. Total investment securities were $17.7 million at quarter end, compared to $17.6 million at September 30, 2023.

Total loans increased $14.8 million, or 1.6%, during the quarter to $967.5 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $952.7 million at September 30, 2023, and increased $12.1 million, or 1.3%, compared to $955.3 million at December 31, 2022. Commercial real estate loans (which include SBA 504, construction and land) increased $3.4 million during the quarter to $560.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $557.0 million at September 30, 2023, and increased $15.1 million compared to $545.3 million at December 31, 2022. Manufactured housing loans increased $5.3 million during the quarter to $330.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $325.1 million at September 30, 2023, and increased $14.5 million compared to $315.8 million at December 31, 2022. Commercial loans increased $6.5 million during the quarter to $58.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $52.0 million at September 30, 2023, and decreased $16.5 million compared to $74.9 million at December 31, 2022.

Other assets increased $1.5 million to $43.0 million on December 31, 2023, compared to $41.5 million on September 30, 2023, and decreased $9.8 million compared to $52.8 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2023 was related to increased income tax receivables related to the prior year.

Total deposits decreased $63.2 million to $852.9 million on December 31, 2023, compared to $916.1 million at September 30, 2023, and decreased $22.1 million compared to $875.1 million at December 31, 2022. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $168.6 million at December 31, 2023, a $22.2 million decrease compared to $190.8 million at September 30, 2023, and a $47.9 million decrease compared to $216.5 million at December 31, 2022. Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $79.3 million to $377.5 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $456.8 million at September 30, 2023, and decreased $50.6 million compared to $428.2 million at December 31, 2022. Certificates of deposit, which include wholesale deposits, increased $39.0 million during the quarter to $290.5 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $251.6 million at September 30, 2023, and increased $83.6 million compared to $206.9 million at December 31, 2022.

Total borrowings were $100.0 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $90.0 million at September 30, 2023, and at December 31, 2022.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $116.2 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $116.1 million at September 30, 2023, and $112.7 million at December 31, 2022. Book value per common share was $13.10 at December 31, 2023, compared to $13.11 at September 30, 2023, and $12.80 at December 31, 2022.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $386,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a provision for credit loss expense of $43,000 in third quarter 2023, and a negative provision for loan loss expense of $461,000 in fourth quarter 2022. The provision expense for the fourth quarter included a $103,000 negative provision related to available-for-sale investments, a $114,000 provision related to an OREO write-down and a $375,000 provision expense related to loans and unfunded commitments. The allowance for credit losses was $12.5 million, or 1.31% of total loans held for investment, at December 31, 2023. Net non-accrual loans, plus net other assets acquired through foreclosure, were $5.0 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $4.7 million at September 30, 2023, and $2.5 million at December 31, 2022.

Net non-accrual loans were $4.0 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $3.2 million at September 30, 2023, and $211,000 at December 31, 2022. Of the $4.0 million of net non-accrual loans at December 31, 2023, $2 million were construction loans, $990,000 were manufactured housing loans, $800,000 were commercial real estate loans and $138,000 were single family loans.

There was $982,000 in other assets acquired through foreclosure as of December 31, 2023, compared to $1.5 million at September 30, 2023, and $2.3 million at December 31, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Program

On August 30, 2023, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has extended the stock repurchase plan until August 31, 2025. The Company did not repurchase shares during the fourth quarter of 2023, leaving $1.4 million available under the previously announced repurchase program.

Company Overview

Community West Bancshares is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California. The Company is the holding company for Community West Bank, the largest publicly traded community bank (by assets) serving California’s Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Community West Bank has seven full-service California branch banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Oxnard and Paso Robles. The principal business activities of the Company are Relationship Banking, Manufactured Housing lending and Government Guaranteed lending.

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in 000's, except per share data) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,471 $ 1,855 $ 1,379 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions 70,727 138,764 63,311 Investment securities 17,749 17,591 29,470 Loans: Commercial 58,437 51,968 74,929 Commercial real estate 560,373 556,945 545,317 SBA 6,034 6,169 6,855 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 160 192 1,773 Manufactured housing 330,358 325,068 315,825 Single family real estate 10,327 10,590 8,678 HELOC 2,556 2,556 2,613 Other (1) (773 ) (806 ) (648 ) Total loans 967,472 952,682 955,342 Loans, net Held for sale 16,648 18,435 21,033 Held for investment 950,824 934,247 934,309 Less: Allowance for credit losses (12,451 ) (12,135 ) (10,765 ) Net held for investment 938,373 922,112 923,544 NET LOANS 955,021 940,547 944,577 Other assets 43,015 41,542 52,765 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,087,983 $ 1,140,299 $ 1,091,502 Deposits Non-interest-bearing demand $ 168,603 $ 190,817 $ 216,494 Interest-bearing demand 377,530 456,808 428,173 Savings 16,257 16,905 23,490 Certificates of deposit ($250,000 or more) 13,892 14,911 6,693 Other certificates of deposit 276,656 236,652 200,234 Total deposits 852,938 916,093 875,084 Other borrowings 100,000 90,000 90,000 Other liabilities 18,801 18,144 13,768 TOTAL LIABILITIES 971,739 1,024,237 978,852 Stockholders' equity 116,244 116,062 112,650 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,087,983 $ 1,140,299 $ 1,091,502 Common shares outstanding 8,875 8,850 8,798 Book value per common share $ 13.10 $ 13.11 $ 12.80 (1) Includes consumer, other loans, securitized loans, and deferred fees







COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) (in 000's, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 13,575 $ 13,331 $ 13,161 $ 12,489 $ 12,467 Investment securities and other 1,094 1,222 1,554 1,096 811 Total interest income 14,669 14,553 14,715 13,585 13,278 Deposits 4,302 3,830 3,751 2,277 913 Other borrowings 226 204 247 278 224 Total interest expense 4,528 4,034 3,998 2,555 1,137 Net interest income 10,141 10,519 10,717 11,030 12,141 Provision for credit losses 386 43 12 (722 ) (461 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,755 10,476 10,705 11,752 12,602 Non-interest income Other loan fees 241 248 286 169 246 Gains from loan sales, net 61 24 56 30 12 Document processing fees 84 88 102 78 85 Service charges 156 149 167 154 143 Other 336 572 535 331 278 Total non-interest income 878 1,081 1,146 762 764 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 5,741 5,114 5,302 5,448 4,853 Occupancy, net 1,054 1,093 1,135 1,098 1,116 Professional services 1,286 672 851 919 1,236 Data processing 332 349 377 349 346 Depreciation 184 180 183 180 176 FDIC assessment 224 331 276 182 111 Advertising and marketing 255 179 282 210 234 Other 618 445 448 448 507 Total non-interest expenses 9,694 8,363 8,854 8,834 8,579 Income before provision for income taxes 939 3,194 2,997 3,680 4,787 Provision for income taxes 460 942 876 1,216 1,411 Net income $ 479 $ 2,252 $ 2,121 $ 2,464 $ 3,376 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.28 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.38







COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) (in 000's, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 13,575 $ 12,467 $ 52,556 $ 46,657 Investment securities and other 1,094 811 4,966 2,481 Total interest income 14,669 13,278 57,522 49,138 Deposits 4,302 913 14,160 2,511 Other borrowings 226 224 955 817 Total interest expense 4,528 1,137 15,115 3,328 Net interest income 10,141 12,141 42,407 45,810 Provision for credit losses 386 (461 ) (281 ) (195 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,755 12,602 42,688 46,005 Non-interest income Other loan fees 241 246 944 1,161 Gains from loan sales, net 61 12 171 257 Document processing fees 84 85 352 422 Service charges 156 143 626 438 Other 336 278 1,774 1,700 Total non-interest income 878 764 3,867 3,978 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 5,741 4,853 21,605 19,637 Occupancy, net 1,054 1,116 4,380 4,180 Professional services 1,286 1,236 3,728 2,923 Data processing 332 346 1,407 1,265 Depreciation 184 176 727 711 FDIC assessment 224 111 1,013 577 Advertising and marketing 255 234 926 921 Other 618 507 1,959 1,058 Total non-interest expenses 9,694 8,579 35,745 31,272 Income before provision for income taxes 939 4,787 10,810 18,711 Provision for income taxes 460 1,411 3,494 5,262 Net income $ 479 $ 3,376 $ 7,316 $ 13,449 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.38 $ 0.83 $ 1.54 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.38 $ 0.81 $ 1.51







COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (unaudited) (in 000's) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 60,851 $ 775 5.05 % $ 70,564 $ 903 5.08 % $ 48,512 $ 415 3.39 % Investment securities 22,348 319 5.66 % 22,568 319 5.61 % 54,022 396 2.91 % Loans (1) 957,403 13,575 5.63 % 955,609 13,331 5.53 % 949,007 12,467 5.21 % Total earnings assets 1,040,602 14,669 5.59 % 1,048,741 14,553 5.51 % 1,051,541 13,278 5.01 % Nonearning Assets Cash and due from banks 1,729 2,114 2,145 Allowance for credit losses (12,138 ) (12,107 ) (11,204 ) Other assets 37,162 35,121 36,432 Total assets $ 1,067,355 $ 1,073,869 $ 1,078,914 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 377,720 $ 1,972 2.07 % $ 388,385 $ 1,908 1.95 % $ 442,313 $ 591 0.53 % Savings deposits 16,120 15 0.37 % 17,797 13 0.29 % 22,801 13 0.23 % Time deposits 260,016 2,315 3.53 % 242,794 1,909 3.12 % 152,249 309 0.81 % Total interest-bearing deposits 653,856 4,302 2.61 % 648,976 3,830 2.34 % 617,363 913 0.59 % Other borrowings 91,313 226 0.98 % 90,217 204 0.90 % 92,391 224 0.96 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 745,169 $ 4,528 2.41 % $ 739,193 $ 4,034 2.17 % $ 709,754 $ 1,137 0.64 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 185,871 200,804 241,759 Other liabilities 19,564 18,209 15,555 Stockholders' equity 116,751 115,663 111,846 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,067,355 $ 1,073,869 $ 1,078,914 Net interest income and margin $ 10,141 3.87 % $ 10,519 3.98 % $ 12,141 4.58 % Net interest spread 3.18 % 3.34 % 4.37 % Cost of total deposits 2.03 % 1.79 % 0.42 % Cost of funds 1.93 % 1.70 % 0.47 % (1) Includes nonaccrual and held for sale loans.







COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (unaudited) (in 000's) Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 76,314 $ 3,699 4.85 % $ 119,524 $ 1,226 1.03 % Investment securities 24,265 1,267 5.22 % 47,949 1,255 2.62 % Loans (1) 954,492 52,556 5.51 % 921,638 46,657 5.06 % Total earnings assets 1,055,071 57,522 5.45 % 1,089,111 49,138 4.51 % Nonearning Assets Cash and due from banks 1,959 2,169 Allowance for credit losses (12,184 ) (10,906 ) Other assets 36,928 37,751 Total assets $ 1,081,774 $ 1,118,125 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 395,328 $ 7,004 1.77 % $ 480,472 $ 1,508 0.31 % Savings deposits 19,133 53 0.28 % 24,317 60 0.25 % Time deposits 241,633 7,103 2.94 % 160,788 943 0.59 % Total interest-bearing deposits 656,094 14,160 2.16 % 665,577 2,511 0.38 % Other borrowings 92,838 955 1.03 % 90,795 817 0.90 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 748,932 $ 15,115 2.02 % $ 756,372 $ 3,328 0.44 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 199,968 237,849 Other liabilities 18,046 16,151 Stockholders' equity 114,828 107,753 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,081,774 $ 1,118,125 Net interest income and margin $ 42,407 4.02 % $ 45,810 4.21 % Net interest spread 3.43 % 4.07 % Cost of total deposits 1.65 % 0.28 % Cost of funds 1.59 % 0.33 % (1) Includes nonaccrual and held for sale loans.







ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended PERFORMANCE MEASURES AND RATIOS December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Return on average common equity 1.63 % 7.72 % 11.98 % 6.37 % 12.48 % Return on average assets 0.18 % 0.83 % 1.24 % 0.68 % 1.20 % Efficiency ratio 87.98 % 72.09 % 66.48 % 77.25 % 62.81 % Net interest margin 3.87 % 3.98 % 4.58 % 4.02 % 4.21 % Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended AVERAGE BALANCES December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average assets $ 1,067,355 $ 1,073,869 $ 1,078,914 $ 1,081,774 $ 1,118,125 Average earning assets 1,040,602 1,048,741 1,051,541 1,055,071 1,089,111 Average total loans 957,403 955,609 949,007 954,492 921,638 Average deposits 839,727 849,780 859,122 856,062 903,426 Average common equity 116,751 115,663 111,846 114,828 107,753 EQUITY ANALYSIS December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Total common equity $ 116,244 $ 116,062 $ 112,650 Common stock outstanding 8,875 8,850 8,798 Book value per common share $ 13.10 $ 13.11 $ 12.80 ASSET QUALITY December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Nonaccrual loans, net $ 4,007 $ 3,195 $ 211 Nonaccrual loans, net/total loans 0.41 % 0.34 % 0.02 % Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net $ 982 $ 1,511 $ 2,250 Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net $ 4,989 $ 4,706 $ 2,461 Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net/total assets 0.46 % 0.41 % 0.23 % Net loan (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter $ 25 $ (45 ) $ (113 ) Net (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter/total loans 0.00 % (0.00 %) (0.01 %) Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 12,451 $ 12,135 $ 10,765 Plus: Reserve for undisbursed loan commitments 458 424 94 Allowance for credit losses - loans / total loans held for investment $ 12,909 $ 12,559 $ 10,859 Allowance for credit losses - loans 1.31 % 1.30 % 1.15 % Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans, net 310.73 % 379.81 % 5101.90 % Community West Bank * Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.88 % 10.84 % 10.34 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.88 % 12.09 % 11.44 % Total capital ratio 13.08 % 13.27 % 12.56 % INTEREST SPREAD ANALYSIS December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Yield on total loans 5.63 % 5.53 % 5.21 % Yield on investments 5.66 % 5.61 % 2.91 % Yield on interest earning deposits 5.05 % 5.08 % 3.39 % Yield on earning assets 5.59 % 5.51 % 5.01 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.61 % 2.34 % 0.59 % Cost of total deposits 2.03 % 1.79 % 0.42 % Cost of borrowings 0.98 % 0.90 % 0.96 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.41 % 2.17 % 0.64 % Cost of funds 1.93 % 1.70 % 0.47 % * Capital ratios are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.

