Non Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2024: Asia-Pacific Leads Global Expansion - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive market research report on the non-durable goods wholesalers sector unveils critical market dynamics and forecasts significant growth trajectories for the upcoming years.

Non-durable goods, the everyday items with a short life span, have experienced substantial growth and are set to continue their upward trend. The report projects the global market to surge from $22,804.63 billion in 2023 to $29,703.98 billion by 2028, reflecting a persistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Grounded in detailed analysis, this report provides an in-depth look at the development of private label brands, technological advancements, and an ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.

Emerging Trends Reshape Non-Durable Goods Wholesaling



Crucial transformations are unfolding within non-durable goods wholesaling. Notable among these are the increasing significance of e-commerce and the rapid adoption of AI and predictive analytics tools in supply chain management, inventory control, and customer behavior forecasting.

The digital marketplace has emerged as a vital platform for non-durable goods wholesalers, promising extended market reach and enhanced customer acquisition and service.

Strategic partnerships and the embrace of cutting-edge technology are empowering wholesalers to operate more effectively and adapt to changing market conditions.

Eco-conscious consumerism and a move towards sustainable practices play a crucial role in shaping inventory and operations across the industry.

Data-driven insights in the report highlight opportunities within key market segments, including the robust Asia-Pacific region, which stands as the preeminent sphere for non-durable goods wholesaling. Further insights are gleaned from the performance of markets in North America and other dynamic regions, shedding light on international economic patterns and consumer behaviors.

Comprehensive Insights into Non-Durable Goods Wholesalers Market



Investors, market strategists, and decision-makers will find detailed segment analysis invaluable. The report covers an array of product categories from grocery and related product wholesalers to petroleum and petroleum products, showcasing the diverse landscape of the market.

Market resilience in the aftermath of COVID-19 underscores both challenges and recovery potential. The report examines the pandemic's immediate impacts while looking ahead to a robust recovery, as new measures and market adaptations begin to take effect.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AmerisourceBergen Corp

Cardinal Health Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

METRO AG

Medipal Holdings Corporation

Itochu Corp

Sysco Corp

US Foods Holding Corp

C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc.

Heineken NV

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Performance Food Group Company

Univar Solutions Inc.

Brenntag AG

WPG Holdings Ltd.

Avantor Inc.

Veritiv Corporation

Bunzl Distribution USA Inc.

Imperial Dade

H T Hackney Co.

GPC Asia-Pacific Ltd.

Core-Mark Holding Company Inc.

United Natural Foods Inc.

Groupe Guillin SA

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Central Garden & Pet Company

Pyxus International Inc.

The Chefs' Warehouse Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9zw9f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.