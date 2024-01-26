Automotive Alloy Wheels Market Set to Surge to $29.47 Billion by 2028 with Focus on Sustainable Innovations and Urbanization Trends - Global Forecast to 2033

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Alloy Wheels Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Alloy Wheels Market Sees Robust Growth as Demands for Efficiency and Aesthetics Drive Innovation

The market is set to expand from its $18.26 billion valuation in 2023 to a projected $29.47 billion by 2028, growing at a steady CAGR of 9.4%.

Key Drivers of Growth in the Automotive Alloy Wheels Industry



The report underscores several key factors contributing to the growth trajectory of the automotive alloy wheels market:

The emphasis on lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency and the aesthetic customization of vehicles.

Performance, durability, and innovations in design and finishing that cater to consumer demands.

An increasing urban population with a preference for stylish and high-performance vehicles.

The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and the integration of smart and connected wheel features.

Sustainability trends driving the production of environmentally friendly and recycled alloy wheels.

The automotive industry's burgeoning development is a primary force influencing the demand for automotive alloy wheels, with the US automobile sector alone showing a 22% increase from the previous year.

Advancements and Innovations in the Market



Industry leaders are at the vanguard of innovation, launching pioneering products that marry style with substance. For instance, the release of the R70-blue aluminum wheel by a Switzerland-based company signals the industry's commitment to reducing environmental impact and embracing sustainability. Apart from innovative products, strategic partnerships are also shaping the industry's future.

Notable collaborations between manufacturers aim to produce sustainable alloy wheel solutions, emphasizing the development of low-carbon-footprint products that adhere to stringent fuel efficiency standards.

Regional Market Expectations and Leading Players



With North America leading the charge in 2023, the automotive alloy wheels market is flourishing across various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The market is witnessing an influx of diverse finishing options such as powder coating, diamond-cut, and chrome coatings, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and vehicle types.

Major industry participants are actively engaging in product diversification, leveraging advanced manufacturing technologies to address safety, performance, and aesthetic needs. Their offerings range from premium alloy wheels fit for radial and tube tires to various sizes and designs suitable for passenger and commercial vehicles alike.

Comprehensive and Future-Oriented Analysis



The automotive alloy wheels market research report delves into critical aspects of the industry, equipping stakeholders with strategic insights into market segments, emerging trends, and future opportunities. It serves as an invaluable tool for understanding the market's evolving landscape and dynamics, critical for businesses looking to make informed decisions and capitalize on growth opportunities.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Alcoa Corporation

Arconic Corporation

BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik AG

Borbet GmbH

Enkei Corporation

Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd.

MHT Luxury Alloys

Maxion Wheels Inc.

Ronal AG

Superior Industries International Inc.

Topy Industries Limited

TSW Alloy Wheels

Washi Beam Co. Ltd.

Wheel Pros LLC

Kosei Aluminum Co. Ltd.

OZ S.p.A.

HRE Performance Wheels

American Racing LLC

YHI International Limited

Advanti Racing USA

Vossen Wheels Inc.

Rotiform Wheels LLC

Forgeline Motorsports Inc.

Weld Racing LLC

Project Fifteen52 LLC

Fastco Canada Limited

VCT Wheels

Status Alloy Wheels Inc.

SOTA Offroad Inc.

Asanti Inc.

Lexani Corporation

KMC Wheels Inc.

Moto Metal Wheels

