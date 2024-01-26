Military Vehicle Sustainment Industry Worth $35.62 Billion by 2030: Global Market Thrives on Defense Technology Advancements and Urgent Military Vehicle Modernization

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Vehicle Sustainment Market by Service (Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul, Parts & Components Supply, Training & Support), Vehicle Type (Armored Fighting Vehicles, Engineering & Recovery Vehicles, Ground Support Vehicles), Application - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Military Vehicle Sustainment Market is experiencing a significant growth trajectory, as projected in this comprehensive research publication. This insightful analysis foresees the market expanding from a valuation of USD 20.17 billion in 2022 to an estimated USD 21.58 billion in 2023. With a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.36%, the sector is expected to attain a market size of USD 35.62 billion by the year 2030.

Military Modernization Programs Propel Market Growth



Rapid advancements in defense technologies and the urgent need for the modernization of military vehicles continue to drive the market forward. With an increasing focus on ensuring the longevity and operational efficacy of critical defense equipment, the demand for specialized services within the military vehicle sustainment sector is growing. Services such as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), parts & components supply, and training & support are gaining momentum.

Regional Developments and Competitive Landscape



The Americas are leading the way with significant investments in upgrading existing military vehicle fleets with advanced technologies. Similarly, regions such as the EMEA and APAC are not far behind in contributing to the market's growth, focusing on indigenous defense capabilities and embracing collaborative efforts to enhance their military vehicular technology. The FPNV Positioning Matrix and Market Share Analysis, integral parts of the research, provide a detailed competitive assessment and a clear understanding of market dynamics. Key players leading the charge in this sector are pioneering sophisticated solutions to cater to the evolving defense landscape.

Segmentation and Strategic Insights



The research elucidates on the market's segmentation, covering various levels, including services offered, vehicle types, and application areas. It delves into domains such as Air Force, Army, and Navy sustainment, providing stakeholders with strategic intelligence.

Ground Support Vehicles

Armored Fighting Vehicles

Engineering & Recovery Vehicles

The analysis offers a granular view of market penetration and development across mature and emerging segments and diverse geographic locations, from the United States and Canada to key economies in the Asia-Pacific like China and India.



