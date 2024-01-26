eVTOL Aircraft Market Analysis to 2028: Transformative Advances in eVTOL Aircraft Propel Demand for Efficient and Eco-Friendly Air Mobility Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eVTOL Aircraft Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report on the global electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft market offers an in-depth analysis of the industry's progress, highlighting a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This upswing is attributed to several key factors, including the rising demand for enhanced operational efficiency and robust connectivity within and between cities. The report provides insights into the landscape of the eVTOL aircraft market, revealing current trends, market segmentation, and the competitive dynamics that shape the future of urban air mobility.

EVTOL Aircraft's Role in Urban Air Mobility and Electric Propulsion Growth

The eVTOL aircraft market is experiencing a transformative era marked by continuous advancements in electric propulsion systems, including motor, battery, fuel cell, and controller technologies. This innovation is fuelling the demand for air mobility solutions that are not only efficient but also environmentally friendly. Urban air mobility (UAM) is anticipated to be one of the key sectors to benefit from these advancements, with several cities looking to adopt eVTOL solutions for faster and more reliable services, potentially revolutionizing the way we think about city transportation.

Market Recovery and Investment Trends

Despite facing challenges during the global pandemic, the eVTOL aircraft market is showing encouraging signs of resurgence. New entrants and rising investments are propelling the market forward. Noteworthy developments include substantial investments by notable players in the aviation sector, which are driving the advancement of next-generation eVTOL aircraft and highlighting the industry's potential for significant growth in the years to come.

eVTOL Aircraft Market Segmentation

Increasing Demand for Zero-Emission Transportation

The Emergence of Last Mile Delivery Solutions

With the aviation industry being a prominent contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, the shift towards electric-based eVTOL aircraft comes as a response to global environmental concerns and regulatory efforts to reduce carbon footprints. Battery technology enhancements are propelling this segment, making eVTOLs a competitive option for both intra-city and inter-city travel.

The report sheds light on the growing trend of utilizing eVTOL aircraft for last-mile delivery services. The quiet operation and reduced operating costs associated with electric VTOL technology make it an increasingly attractive solution for e-commerce platforms, which continuously seek to optimize delivery times and customer satisfaction. This is expected to boost the market expansion for eVTOL aircraft as a crucial element of the evolving delivery logistics landscape.

As part of the market analysis, the report segments the global eVTOL Aircraft Market by various categories, providing a granular view of the industry. The key market segments covered include application (Commercial, Military, Cargo), propulsion type (Hybrid Electric, Fully Electric, Hydrogen Electric), lift technology, operation mode, range, and geographical regions across the globe.

Detailed Company Profiles Highlight Market Leaders

The research includes comprehensive profiles of leading companies, which have been at the forefront of eVTOL aircraft development and are working towards enhancing their product offerings to expand their market presence.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 49.2% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Airbus SE

Bell Textron Inc.

The Boeing Company

Lilium GmbH

BETA Technologies

Archer Aviation Inc.

Neva Aerospace Ltd.

Aurora Flight Sciences Corp.

Joby Aviation Inc.

Volocopter GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3f8ec

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment