Squid Market Set to Expand by USD 2.65 Billion with 4.13% CAGR by 2028, Driven by Popularity of Seafood Cuisine and Sustainable Aquaculture Practices

The global squid market is expected to witness significant growth from 2023 to 2028, with an anticipated increase of USD 2.65 billion, progressing at an annual growth rate of 4.13%. Key market insights reveal that an evolving appetite for sushi and squid-based delicacies, predominantly in developed regions, alongside the rising demand for processed seafood products, are notably fueling this market expansion.

A comprehensive market analysis released recently provides an exhaustive evaluation of the squid industry, encompassing the current trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also envisions the influence of emergent sustainable aquaculture techniques as a primary catalyst for market progression in the years to come. Moreover, the move towards online retailing platforms and technological advancements in fish farming methods is projected to generate significant demand within the market.

The report segments the squid market into the following categories:

By Product Processed Fresh

By Distribution Channel Offline Online

By Geographical Landscape Europe APAC North America South America Middle East and Africa



The analysis identifies Europe and the Asia-Pacific region as key growth areas, attributing this trend to the robust popularity of seafood and the adherence to multiple cultural cuisines that incorporate squid. Further detailing the market prospects, the report elucidates the competitive landscape, profiling esteemed vendors and their strategic positions in the ecosystem.

The extensive vendor analysis offered in the report aims to equip clients with insights to refine their market posture. Moreover, insights on emerging trends and challenges are elaborated to aid companies in crafting strategies that capitalize on forthcoming growth opportunities. The research embodies a fusion of primary and secondary data, contributed by industry experts, to yield a comprehensive and reliable market representation.

This meticulous study serves as a pivotal instrument for stakeholders and industry participants, offering an in-depth evaluation of market dynamics and competitive analyses. Furthermore, the report synthesizes data from diverse sources to present multiple market perspectives and identify influential market determinants.

As the squid market continues to surge, stakeholders are encouraged to access the latest industry analysis, which is now available for review, to gauge market growth accurately and to strategize effectively for the forthcoming years.

