Europe Personalized Gifts Market Set to Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.57% from 2023-2028, Market Analysis Indicates

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Personalized Gifts Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A recent market analysis report has been added to a prominent market research website, highlighting a significant growth forecast for the European Personalized Gifts Market. The market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges are meticulously discussed in the report, offering a comprehensive outlook for the industry.

The report findings indicate that the European Personalized Gifts Market is poised to expand by USD 3.96 billion from 2023 to 2028. This progression attributes a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.57% to the forecast period. Such growth is driven by the entrenched gift-giving culture on special occasions and events in Europe, alongside burgeoning technological advancements within the gifting sector and the rising social media influence that exposes consumers to a myriad of personalized gift ideas.

Market Segmentation Insights

The report's segmental analysis classifies the market into two main product types:

Non-photo personalized gifts

Photo personalized gifts

Furthermore, it is divided by distribution channel:

B2C (Business to Consumer)

B2B (Business to Business)

One notable trend identified within the sector is the surging popularity of environmentally friendly personalized gifts; a consumer sentiment that is substantially fostering market growth in Europe. Simultaneously, the rise of e-commerce platforms and online shopping habits, along with a growing demand for 3D personalized gifts, is expected to result in a considerable market uptake.

Vendor and Industry Analysis

A detailed examination of the industry presents robust vendor analysis, intending to assist clients in fortifying their market position. Diverse leading vendors in the European personalized gifts market sphere have been analyzed, encompassing a versatile range of offerings from personalized stationery vendors to customized gift creators. The vendor landscape, comprising numerous prominent and innovative market players, has been studied rigorously.

The compound effects of future trends and imminent industry challenges have been factored into the research to aid businesses in formulating strategies that capitalize on upcoming growth opportunities. The report consolidates both primary and secondary data, ensuring a thorough market and vendor landscape overview.

Objectivity and Reliability of the Research

Garnered through an objective combination of primary and secondary resources and qualitative and quantitative analysis, the data in this report is designed to guide strategic decision-making with factual insights into pricing, competition, profit, and promotional parameters.

The addition of this new report on the European Personalized Gifts Market stands as an invaluable tool for industry stakeholders, marketers, and strategic planners keen on navigating the market's trajectory through 2028 with informed confidence.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Belcraft Inc.

Card Factory Plc

Cimpress Plc

Contrado Imaging Ltd.

funkypigeon.com Ltd.

Gift Inspiration Ltd.

Gift Universe Group

Hallmark Card Inc.

manuBIMsoft Ltd.

Mars Inc.

Moonpig.com Ltd.

Not Another Bill

Notonthehighstreet Enterprises Ltd.

Personal Creations

Photobox Ltd.

Printerpix

Sixty Stores Ltd.

smartphoto EU

Snapfish

Spreadshirt Inc.

YourSurprise.com BV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b3jcbn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.