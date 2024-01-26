Global Roofing Tiles Market Set to Expand by USD 3.65 Billion with a CAGR of 5.57% from 2023-2028

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Roofing Tiles Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The forecast period of 2023-2028 is set to witness a significant growth in the global roofing tiles market, as revealed in a newly added research publication. With an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.57%, the market is expected to increase by USD 3.65 billion during this time frame.

This holistic analysis uncovers the market size, forecasts, prevailing trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a comprehensive vendor analysis featuring about 25 key players.

The growth dynamics of the market are credited to the robust expansion of the construction and real estate industry, augmented demand for smart roofing solutions, and increasing strategic partnerships and collaborations among vendors. This surge is further propelled by the escalating demand for sustainable materials, the enhanced adoption of roofing tiles in repair and renovation endeavors, and the rising popularity of 3D roofing tiles.

Segmentation of the market reveals insight into

Types of Roofing Tiles: Clay tiles Concrete tiles Others

End-users: Residential Non-residential

Geographical Regions: Asia-Pacific (APAC) North America Europe South America Middle East and Africa



Bringing forth a detailed vendor landscape, the report equips clients with insights to augment their market positions. Leading market vendors demonstrate innovation and competitiveness, which are crucial for capitalizing on the opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. The report offers an updated analysis concerning the current scenario and the emergent trends and drivers influencing the roofing tiles market environment.

The in-depth industry analysis includes a study synthesized from primary and secondary sources, reflecting the key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. By identifying the industry influencers, this presentation is holistic, reliable, and a cumulative result of extensive research methodologies. Expect a thorough overview of various market facets, an in-depth vendor selection methodology, and a quantitative and qualitative forecast for accurate market growth projections.

This comprehensive research is crucial for companies aiming to strategize and leverage all the impending growth opportunities within the global roofing tiles market space.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AB Ceramic Services

Ace Roofing Co.

BMI Group Holdings UK Ltd.

EAGLE Roofing Products

Edilians

Foshan Rongguan Glass Material For building Co. Ltd.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

KP Group

Ludowici Roof Tiles

Lune Tiles

Pionnier Roofing Accreditation

R. V. Tiles Co.

Raja Tiles Co.

Roofle Inc.

SRS Colour Roofing

Tapco Buildware India Pvt. Ltd. Co.

VHR Roof Tile Manufacturing Co. LLC

Wienerberger AG

Xiamen Hongzhanxing Co. Ltd.

RUSSELL BUILDING PRODUCTS LTD.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wu6bjw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.