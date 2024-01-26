Analysis of the Global Market for Cabbages and Other Brassicas, 2023-2028: Insights into Regional Market Dynamics, Especially in the High-Growth Asia-Pacific Region

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cabbages and Other Brassicas Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the world continues to seek nutritious food options, the global market for cabbages and other brassicas is experiencing a significant upswing. This report reveals extensive analyses and forecasts detailing this market's progressive trajectory, with its valuation poised to surge from USD 39.4 billion in 2023 to an anticipated USD 45.7 billion by 2028, flourishing at a CAGR of 3.01% over the forecast period.

Key Highlights



The market for cabbages and other brassicas is diversifying as consumers increasingly embrace the health benefits of these vegetables. With a rich nutrient profile boasting fiber, vitamins, and minerals, cabbages play a pivotal role in diets worldwide. Innovations in cultivation and processing methods are propelling the industry forward, with a marked increase in cultivation areas noted globally.



Trends Impacting Market Growth



Among the factors driving market expansion is the adoption of new irrigation technologies which enhance productivity. The employment of precision irrigation methods has been integral in climbing production figures, evident from the rise in cabbage output from 70.6 million metric tons in 2019 to 71.7 million metric tons in 2021. As the demand for health-forward food surges, the cabbages and other brassicas market continues to ripe opportunities for investment and sector innovation.



Asia Pacific Dominance in Production



The Asia Pacific region stands as a leader in the production and exportation of cabbages and other brassicas, with China prominently at the helm. As the largest exporter, China's market influence spans across major importing regions such as the European Union, with trade relations poised for further augmentation. The comprehensive data in the publication further notes regional production specifics and the major contributors to the cabbages and other brassicas market within the Asia Pacific landscape.



Strategic Market Insights

Cultivation advancements and the development of resilient plant varieties.

Analysis of the role of improved water management and irrigation techniques.

Forecasted growth trends and market predictions up to 2028.

Insights into regional market dynamics, especially in the high-growth Asia Pacific region.

