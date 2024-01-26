InventHelp Inventors Develop Zero Turn CJPC/Pressure Washer (BRK-4259)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “We wanted to provide users with all of the benefits of standard automated pressure washing system,” said one of two inventors, from Birmingham, Ala., “so we invented the C J P C ZERO TURN PRESSURE WASHER. Our strain-free design would offer quicker cleaning applications, especially when power washing larger areas.”



The patent-pending invention provides a motorized zero turn lawn mower with an incorporated pressure washer system. In doing so, it eliminates the continual need to hold a pressure washing wand. As a result, it increases efficiency and it reduces fatigue and strain. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for outdoor cleaning service providers, commercial landscapers, homeowners, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-BRK-4259, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.