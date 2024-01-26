Silicon Photonics Market Set for Rapid Growth, Driven by Technological Advancements and Data Centers Expansion – Global Report 2024

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Photonics Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silicon photonics market is forecasted to reach remarkable heights, with an expected surge from $1.9 billion in 2023 to $2.36 billion in 2024. This phenomenal growth is indicative of a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%, as highlighted in the latest market research report added to our extensive collection.

The report provides an exhaustive analysis of the silicon photonics market, delving into its various segments, including transceivers, switches, variable optical attenuators, cables, and sensors. It further scrutinizes the significant role that applications such as data transfer within computer chips and the management of heavy digital traffic in data centers have on the upward trajectory of the market.

Advancements in the technology that enable high bandwidth and swift data transfer are driving market growth. The integration of active and passive photonic circuits with electronic components through semiconductor-grade silicon illustrates the progressive landscape of the market.

Key Components and Applications Driving Market Growth

Industry growth is underpinned by key components such as lasers, modulators, photodetectors, filters, and waveguides. These elements are vital for the burgeoning applications across numerous sectors ranging from high-performance computing to telecommunications, and from defense to medical diagnostics.

Transceivers are crucial in providing high-bandwidth access to computing and storage infrastructures.

Advances in technology have led to products with high power and optical filtering tolerance, significantly enhancing the market.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market with being both the largest and fastest-growing region.

Emerging Trends and Future Market Projections

Future market predictions point towards persistent expansion, with an estimated growth to $5.83 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 25.3%. Noteworthy trends such as the deployment of 5G infrastructure, the rise of edge computing, the integration of automotive LiDAR and ADAS applications, and advancements in biophotonics are anticipated to fuel this growth.

The market research report presents an indispensable tool for corporations, stakeholders, and investors looking to navigate the high-potential landscape of the silicon photonics market. Further, the superior data transfer capabilities of this technology substantially support the burgeoning demand for high-speed broadband services, which is a primary driver propelling the market forward.

Enhanced data transmission within and across microchips via optical rays could prove pivotal in meeting growing digital demands. With substantial expansions in data centers worldwide, silicon photonics stands at the brink of revolutionizing high-speed data communication.

As world-renowned corporations focus on augmenting their technological prowess, discoveries such as silicon photonics platforms with integrated lasers have surged into prominence, promising transformative shifts within industry standards and practices.

This comprehensive market report exemplifies the quintessential resource for understanding the dynamics and prospects of the silicon photonics market, equipped with a thorough portrayal of the competitive landscape and the regional market overviews. For those engrossed in the technological advancements of the digital age, the burgeoning silicon photonics market is primed to unfold as a cornerstone of innovation and progress.

Note to Editors: The complete silicon photonics market report is a definitive analysis that delivers a panoramic view of the industry's past, present, and future. It provides insightful data and projections that are essential for businesses navigating this fast-evolving market. With a precise understanding of market increments, stakeholders can make salient decisions that are fit for the times and ahead of the curve.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Acacia Communications Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Finisar Corporation

Globalfoundries Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

II-VI Incorporated

Inphi Corporation

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

NeoPhotonics Corporation

Ranovus Inc.

Rockley Photonics Ltd.

Sicoya GmbH

Luxtera Inc.

Reflex Photonics Inc.

Lumentum Operations LLC

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Fujitsu Limited

AIO Core Co. Ltd.

NKT Photonics A/S

Infinera Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Ciena Corporation

Kotura Inc.

Oclaro Inc.

Skorpios Technologies Inc.

Silicon Line GmbH

Lightwave Logic Inc.

Kaiam Corporation

O-Net Technologies (Group) Limited

POET Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bnprm4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.