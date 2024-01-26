Carbon Credit Trading Platform (Cap & Trade, Baseline, Credit Offerings) Industry Analysis Report 2023-2027: Regional Insights, Emerging Trends, Key Player Profiles

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis of the global carbon credit trading platform market reveals that the sector is poised to expand significantly, projected to rise by USD 187.03 million during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The anticipated acceleration at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.29% highlights the industry's dynamic nature and potential for substantial impact on global carbon emission policies and practices.

Key driving factors identified include the increasing adoption of stringent policies on carbon emissions, a growing number of markets permitting the partial use of carbon credits, and a rising prioritization of renewable energy sources. These trends signify a crucial period for the carbon credit trading ecosystem and suggest that industries around the world are gearing up for transformative shifts in their environmental strategies.

The report segments the carbon credit trading platform market by type into voluntary and regulated carbon markets, and by service type into cap & trade, baseline, and credit offerings. The detailed geographic analysis highlights Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa as key regions that are strategically positioned in this rapidly evolving market landscape.

Furthermore, the evolution of the market is also attributed to the increasing awareness of climate change issues and rising investments in carbon capture systems, marking a new era of environmental consciousness and proactive measures across diverse industries.

An in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape outlines vital information about leading vendors that are set to shape the trajectory of the market over the coming years. These market leaders include innovators and established entities working to enhance their position through strategic initiatives and offerings that address the pressing needs of carbon credit consumers and policymakers alike.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Air Carbon

Anew Climate LLC

BetaCarbon Pty. Ltd.

Carbon Credit Capital LLC

Carbon Trade Exchange

Carbonex Ltd.

Climate Impact X PTE LTD.

Climatetrade

ClimeCo LLC

Deutsche Borse AG

Finyear

Flow Carbon Inc.

Moss Earth

Nasdaq Inc.

Pathzero Pty. Ltd.

Planetly

South Pole

Toucan Protocol

Xpansiv

Carbonplace

