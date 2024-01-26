LUMIBIRD: FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS AGENDA

Lannion, January 26, 2024

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS AGENDA

LUMIBIRD [FR0000038242 – LBIRD], the European leader for laser technologies, publishes its financial communications agenda for 2024.

Disclosure date Closed period FY 2023 revenues Monday 29/01/2024 FY 2023 earnings Tuesday 12/03/2024 from 12/02/2024 to 12/03/2024 included Q1 2024 revenues Monday 22/04/2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting Tuesday 29/04/2024 H1 2024 revenues Monday 22/07/2024 H1 2024 earnings Tuesday 24/09/2024 from 24/08/2024 to 24/09/2024 included Q3 2024 revenues Monday 21/10/2024

*after close of trading

The agenda is indicative and may be subject to change.

Closed periods, prior to the publication of earnings, during which no trading in the Company's shares is permitted, apply to managers, persons assimilated to managers and any person who has access on a regular or occasional basis to inside information of the Company.

Next date: 2023 full-year revenue on January 29, 2024 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 1 000 employees and over €191 million of consolidated revenues in 2022 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com

Since 2022, LUMIBIRD is part of Euronext Tech Leaders

Contacts

LUMIBIRD

Marc Le Flohic

Chairman and CEO

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com LUMIBIRD

Sonia Rutnam

Chief Financial and Transformation Officer

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com Calyptus

Mathieu Calleux

Investors Relations

Tel. +33(1) 53 65 37 91

lumibird@calyptus.net

