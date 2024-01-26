LUMIBIRD: FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS AGENDA

Lannion, January 26, 2024

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS AGENDA

LUMIBIRD [FR0000038242 – LBIRD], the European leader for laser technologies, publishes its financial communications agenda for 2024.

 Disclosure dateClosed period
FY 2023 revenuesMonday 29/01/2024 
FY 2023 earningsTuesday 12/03/2024from 12/02/2024 to 12/03/2024 included
Q1 2024 revenuesMonday 22/04/2024 
Annual Shareholders MeetingTuesday 29/04/2024 
H1 2024 revenuesMonday 22/07/2024 
H1 2024 earningsTuesday 24/09/2024from 24/08/2024 to 24/09/2024 included
Q3 2024 revenuesMonday 21/10/2024 

*after close of trading

The agenda is indicative and may be subject to change.

Closed periods, prior to the publication of earnings, during which no trading in the Company's shares is permitted, apply to managers, persons assimilated to managers and any person who has access on a regular or occasional basis to inside information of the Company.

Next date: 2023 full-year revenue on January 29, 2024 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.
Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 1 000 employees and over €191 million of consolidated revenues in 2022 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD    www.lumibird.com
Since 2022, LUMIBIRD is part of Euronext Tech Leaders

Contacts

LUMIBIRD
Marc Le Flohic
Chairman and CEO
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com		LUMIBIRD
Sonia Rutnam
Chief Financial and Transformation Officer
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com		Calyptus
Mathieu Calleux
Investors Relations
Tel. +33(1) 53 65 37 91
lumibird@calyptus.net

