Medical Coatings Market to Surge with Innovations and Rising Chronic Disease Prevalence

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Coatings Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest medical coatings market research report, offering an amalgamation of industry insights and future predictions, has been published, providing an extensive analysis of the market's trajectory. This in-depth study examines the burgeoning global market, highlighting the market's size, growth, and emerging trends set to impact the industry through 2024 and beyond.

The report illustrates the market's exponential growth, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% from 2023 to 2028. It meticulously details the major types and materials used in medical coatings, such as anti-microbial, hydrophilic, and anti-thrombogenic coatings, and their crucial applications in various domains including medical devices and equipment.

Key Drivers and Regional Insights

The analysis underscores key drivers fueling the market surge, including the critical need to prevent infections in medical settings and the demand for enhanced biocompatibility in devices. One notable driver is the spike in chronic diseases such as ischemic heart disease and obesity, which increases the reliance on medical devices that benefit from quality coatings for durability and performance.

North America emerged as the dominant region in the medical coatings market in 2023, a trend expected to continue through the forecast period. The comprehensive report covers diverse geographies, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Emerging Trends and Market Innovations

Advancements in nanotechnology and the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are shaping market trends. The utilization of advanced materials like polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) for pharmaceutical packaging is highlighting the market's innovation-led growth.

Application of antimicrobial and drug-eluting coatings

Demand for ultra-high-barrier PVDC coatings

Innovative testing systems for coating thickness measurement

Strategic acquisitions, such as that of a Denmark-based medical coatings manufacturer by a hydrophilic biomaterial coatings US company, exemplify the industry's expansion and diversification efforts.

Market Landscape and Competitive Analysis

The medical coatings market is thoroughly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovations to maintain and enhance their market positioning. The report delves into the competitive landscape, profiling major companies like Allvivo Vascular Inc., Biocoat Incorporated, and Surmodics Medical Ltd., among others, and their cutting-edge solutions shaping the industry.

With the latest developments and market dynamics presented in this report, stakeholders, investors, and industry participants can gain critical insights and make informed decisions in the ever-evolving medical coatings landscape.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Allvivo Vascular Inc.

AST Products Inc.

Biocoat Incorporated

Coatings2Go LLC

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Harland Medical Systems Inc.

Hemoteq AG

Medicoat AG

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

AeonClad Coatings LLC

Applied Medical Coatings LLC

Applied Membrane Technology Inc.

Calico Coatings

Carmeda AB

Freudenberg Medical LLC

Hydromer Inc.

Kisco Ltd.

Materion Corp.

DSM Biomedical B.V.

Surmodics Medical Ltd.

Precision Coating Company

BioInteractions Ltd.

Sono-Tek Corporation

Specialty Coating Systems Inc.

Biomerics LLC

EuroMed Inc.

Innovative Surface Technologies

N2 Biomedical

Orchid Orthopedic Solutions

Plasma Coatings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gfqxap

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.