Acrylonitrile Market Poised for Accelerated Growth with Focus on Sustainability and Innovation

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylonitrile Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market research publication unveils comprehensive insights into the dynamic acrylonitrile industry, instrumental in several sectors such as automotive, construction, and textiles. The report, now available on our website, presents meticulous analysis and future trends that are shaping the global acrylonitrile market.

Acrylonitrile, the versatile organic compound, is poised to witness a surge in demand, primarily fueled by its critical applications in high-growth areas ranging from the creation of lightweight acrylic fibers to robust plastics like acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS). The inclusion of in-depth statistics on market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and segments enriches the content for a range of stakeholders.

The report emphasizes the significant CAGR growth of 5.6% from 2023 to 2024, underscoring the market's robust health and the promising prospects in the forthcoming years. A heightened emphasis on energy-efficient methods and the emergence of bio-based acrylonitrile spotlight the industry's shift towards sustainability and lower carbon footprints.

Highlighted within the research document is the Asia-Pacific region's dominance in the acrylonitrile market, alongside the strong performance from North America. Detailed country-specific analyses provide granular insight into localized trends and opportunities.

The report meticulously categorizes the acrylonitrile market into various segments such as acrylic fiber, adiponitrile, and plastic manufacturing, allowing for targeted strategic planning. This segmentation also reveals market-driven data on industry subsectors like carbon fiber and nitrile rubber, providing a comprehensive overview of all verticals involved.

Expansion in Textile and Apparel Industries

Surge in Construction Activities Involving Acrylonitrile-based Products

Technological Advancements and Product Innovation

Emergence of Bio-based Acrylonitrile and Sustainable Practices

Strategic Acquisitions by Leading Market Players

Major players in the acrylonitrile market are increasingly investing in R&D to align with the industry's direction towards innovative solutions and eco-friendly operations. Through strategic moves and cutting-edge developments, these companies are solidifying their presence and shaping the market landscape.

The comprehensive nature of the report encapsulates key drivers, restraints, and industry trends that are essential in navigating the complex acrylonitrile market. Stakeholders, investors, and industry leaders will find this research invaluable in informing their strategic decisions and capitalizing on emerging opportunities for sustained growth.

The full report is poised to become an indispensable tool for businesses looking to explore the intricacies of the acrylonitrile market and its burgeoning potential. Detailed, data-driven insights offer clarity on the market's trajectory, supporting strategic business planning and investment initiatives.

Key Takeaways from the Acrylonitrile Market Report

Detailed analysis of the acrylonitrile market size, growth rates, and industry trends. In-depth segmentation and insights into high-growth sectors within the acrylonitrile industry. Comprehensive coverage of geographical and country-specific market dynamics. Strategic profiles of leading companies and their innovative contributions to the market. Forward-looking perspectives on sustainability and technological advancements.

The acrylonitrile market's pathway is charted with a clear focus on innovation, sustainability, and market intelligence. The report's availability marks a milestone for industry professionals and is a testament to the ever-evolving nature of the acrylonitrile industry.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

INEOS Group Limited

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Chemelot Campus

Lukoil

Lenntech B.V.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

Repsol S.A.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Solvay S.A.

Shanghai Secco Petrochemical Company Limited

Formosa Plastics Corporation

LUC Group

Taixing Yangzi River Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

CNPC Jilin Chemical Group

Reliance Industries Limited

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd.

Gihi Chemicals Co.

Blackwell Plastics

CHIMEI

Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Co. Ltd.

CPDC (Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd.)

LG Chem

Krada CPS Industry S.L

Nanjing Chemical Material Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12hhn8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.