Dry-Mix Mortar Additives & Chemicals Market Report 2023-2028: Rising Demand for Eco-friendly Construction

The global construction sector is experiencing a significant upsurge. With a projection of growth to 5.6 million tons by 2028, the market is currently situated at a turning point driven by heightened construction activities and an ever-increasing emphasis on sustainable building practices.



Key Market Insights



The market analysis reveals an optimistic outlook for the dry-mix mortar additives and chemicals industry, with a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.52% from 2023 to 2028. After the initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic which led to a downturn in the market, 2021 marked a period of recovery, setting the scene for sustained growth over the subsequent years.





Rising Demand for Eco-friendly Construction – A Major Growth Factor



One of the pivotal trends fueling market expansion is the growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials. Dry-mix mortar additives and chemicals are integral to producing durable, cost-effective, and sustainable construction solutions, and manufacturers are responding to the push for greener building techniques with innovative product offerings.



Asia-Pacific Market Dominates with Lucrative Opportunities

Geographic analysis points to Asia-Pacific as the leading market segment. Furthermore, the region is forecasted to maintain robust growth due to significant demand from heavyweight economies such as China and India, along with ASEAN countries.

In China, construction and urban development continue to soar, with recent infrastructure projects and investments highlighting the country's demand for high-quality construction materials.

India's commitment to enhancing infrastructure, as evident in recent government budgets and plans for extensive infrastructure development, underscores the region's potential for market growth.

Adoption of Re-dispersible Polymer Powder Drives Additive Segment



Amidst the different types of dry-mix mortar additives, re-dispersible polymer powder emerges as a dominant force, providing transformative properties to mortar, such as improved adhesion, weather resistance, and hydrophobic characteristics. The clear advantages of this additive are predicted to lead to a surge in demand and cement its place as a market leader.



Competitive Landscape



The dry-mix mortar additives and chemicals market shows a pattern of partial consolidation with key players like Wacker Chemie AG, Dow, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, and Sika AG paving the way forward through extensive R&D and strategic global outreach.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

