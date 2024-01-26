HII to Hold Investor Day

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) will host its Investor Day on March 20, 2024. The event will feature presentations on the company’s strategy and financial outlook, as well as question and answer sessions, with Chris Kastner, president and CEO, Tom Stiehle, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and other members of HII’s senior leadership team.



The Investor Day will be held at the New York Stock Exchange. The event will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. All interested parties are invited to access the live webcast from HII’s Investor Relations site. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the event.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

