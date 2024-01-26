Global High Electron Mobility Transistors (HEMTs) Market Report 2023-2030: Rising Demand in 5G Technology and Aerospace & Defense Sectors

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High Electron Mobility Transistor Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gallium Arsenide Segment Showcases Significant Revenue Share in High Electron Mobility Transistor Industry



The global market for High Electron Mobility Transistors (HEMTs) is charting a robust growth trajectory as it is projected to reach a market size of $9.4 billion by 2030, advancing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period. The market is bolstered by the rapid escalation of advanced consumer electronics and the indispensable role of HEMTs in high-frequency applications.



Insights into the High Electron Mobility Transistor Market's Expansion



In line with the latest industry analysis, the High Electron Mobility Transistor market is experiencing an upswing owing to its critical applications across various sectors. HEMTs, known for their exceptional performance at high frequencies, are integral in the development of communication devices, notably in the realms of consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and aerospace & defense sectors.

The consumer electronics segment, empowered by the need for high-speed data communication in devices like smartphones and tablets, accounted for revenues of $1,599.2 million in 2022.

With the advent of 5G networks and their operation at higher frequencies, HEMTs are playing a pivotal role in the deployment of components tuned to the millimeter-wave and microwave bands.

The pressing demand for advanced radar systems in the aerospace and defense sector has signified the adoption of HEMTs due to their superior high-frequency performance required in critical applications.

Challenges and Opportunities within the High Electron Mobility Transistor Landscape



Despite the optimistic growth, the market confronts challenges, particularly in the complexities surrounding the manufacturing of HEMTs, which involve intricate processes and sophisticated equipment. Nevertheless, the continuous evolution of HEMT technology and significant investment in R&D by key market players present valuable opportunities to overcome these hurdles.



In terms of type segmentation, gallium arsenide (GaAs) HEMTs have acquired a commendable revenue share due to their application in high-frequency and high-speed electronics, propelling demand in the sector. The Asia Pacific region has emerged as a dominant force in the HEMT market, largely due to being a semiconductor manufacturing hub and the increasing consumption of mobile and communication devices.



Geographical and End-Use Insights



An extensive regional breakdown reveals that North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA are all significant contributors to the global High Electron Mobility Transistor market landscape. The burgeoning Asia Pacific market, in particular, has shown exceptional growth, underpinned by the rise of semiconductor industries and the deployment of HEMTs in advanced communication technologies.



Aerospace and Defense - A Notable Segment Fueling Market Growth



The aerospace and defense segment has seen considerable revenue in the HEMT market due to the pressing need for sophisticated radar and communication systems. The capability of HEMTs to operate efficiently at high frequencies makes them perfect for military and space applications, driving progressive market enlargement.



