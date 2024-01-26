Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Forecasts New Global Industry Report Featuring Bio-Based Innovations

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry analysis report on the global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants market has been released, offering comprehensive insights into the sector's robust expansion and future growth prospects. As the industry pivots towards sustainable and innovative solutions, this new research publication presents a detailed exploration of market dynamics, including key trends influencing market growth.

The report unveils the Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants market size, expected to escalate from a valuation of $10.39 billion in 2023 to an impressive $11.22 billion by 2024, charting a vigorous CAGR of 8.0%. Core growth drivers propelling the market forward include burgeoning consumer demand for grooming and personal hygiene, coupled with the rapid urbanization influencing consumer lifestyle choices.

An in-depth look into the sector reveals several important trends that are shaping the future of beauty and personal care surfactants. The report highlights the industry's shift towards clean beauty products and biodegradable surfactants, addressing the increasingly eco-conscious consumer base. Additionally, the rise in waterless beauty products reflects a keen awareness of environmental challenges and the sector's response to minimizing water use.

Hair care products are experiencing a particular surge in demand, with notable increases in the sales of hair care oils and serums. Surfactants play a crucial role in elevating the efficacy and appeal of these products, further fueling market expansion.

The research encompasses analysis of key market segments, such as non-ionic, cationic, anionic, and amphoteric surfactants, providing businesses with essential knowledge on consumer preferences and market penetration strategies. With a spotlight on bio-based surfactants, the report identifies significant innovations and product launches that are set to transform the market landscape.

Rising Demand for Bio-Based Surfactants: The movement towards natural and sustainable raw materials is gaining momentum within the industry.

The movement towards natural and sustainable raw materials is gaining momentum within the industry. Technological Innovations: Novel product launches, such as the introduction of the peptovitae series by leading manufacturers, illustrate the sector's commitment to innovation and consumer-driven product development.

Novel product launches, such as the introduction of the peptovitae series by leading manufacturers, illustrate the sector's commitment to innovation and consumer-driven product development. Asia-Pacific Market Dominance: The report also underscores Asia-Pacific as the largest and fastest-growing region in the beauty and personal care surfactants market, showcasing the region's significant contribution to the industry's overall performance.

Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape

As part of the research, an evaluation of the competitive landscape is provided, examining strategic activities by major players within the industry. This includes key acquisitions, such as that of DuPont de Nemours Inc. by Celanese Corporation, aimed at expanding product portfolios and improving market standing.

Strategic Partnerships and Industry Collaboration: These are essential components of market growth, enabling companies to broaden their influence and innovate collaboratively.

This latest report is an invaluable resource for stakeholders and businesses seeking to understand the current trends and project the future trajectory of the Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants market. Containing a wealth of data and forward-looking analysis, the publication is poised to help industry participants make informed strategic decisions in the ever-evolving beauty and personal care landscape.

The comprehensive report offers exclusive market insights, including detailed segmentation, regional analysis, and forecasts that equip industry leaders with the knowledge to navigate the complex market environment and seize growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Kao Corporation

Stepan Company

Rhodia

Clariant AG

Evonik Industries AG

Croda International PLC

Huntsman International LLC

Solvay SA

Dow Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Nouryon Holding B.V.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Lonza Group AG

Galaxy Surfactants Limited

Lubrizol Corporation

Innospec Inc.

Colonial Chemical Inc.

Pilot Chemical Corp.

Oxiteno S.A. Indústria e Comércio

KLK OLEO

Sasol Limited

Akema S.r.l.

Jarchem Industries Inc.

Vantage Specialty Ingredients Inc.

Seppic S.A.

Gattefossé SAS

Nikko Chemicals Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rl5mk2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.