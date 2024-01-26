Global Computer Graphics Market Outlook 2023-2028: Software Segment Maintains Dominance, CAD Applications Lead the Way

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer Graphics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Computer Graphics Market is experiencing a period of significant growth, buoyed by the rising demand for high-quality visual experiences and the proliferation of digital transformation initiatives across various industries. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, revealing that it was valued at USD 24 billion in 2022 and is expected to maintain a strong growth trajectory with a projected CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.





Key Drivers and Opportunities Fueling Market Expansion



The Global Computer Graphics Market is driven by several key factors, including an increasing appetite for realistic visual content, the emergence of 3D printing and visualization technologies, and the rapid integration of graphics capabilities into IoT devices. As the gaming and entertainment industries continue to push the frontiers of digital visuals, the use of computer graphics in creating immersive experiences is becoming standard. Meanwhile, industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive are leveraging these technologies for simulations and design, presenting substantial growth opportunities for market players.



Software Segment Maintains Dominance, CAD Applications Lead the Way



Within the market’s segmentation, the "Software" category remains a powerful contender, being indispensable in creating, modeling, and rendering complex graphics. CAD applications have solidified their position as the dominant force, proving vital in transforming conceptual designs into simulation and production-ready prototypes. As the market for computer graphics continues to expand, innovation in software capabilities is expected to drive further growth.



APAC Region at the Forefront of Market Dominance



Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region stands out as a major contributor to the market's robust performance. Factors such as significant technological investments, an increasing number of digital devices consumers, and the presence of a skilled IT workforce have established APAC as a leader in computer graphics advancements. The scope of the report encompasses a detailed study of regional dynamics, providing insights into North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Landscape and Scope



The Global Computer Graphics Market's competitive analysis showcases the major companies driving innovation and growth within the sector. The research publication offers a granular view into the strategies and performances of these market leaders, presenting a comprehensive overview for stakeholders.

Extensive segmentation of the market by components including hardware and software.

Detailed application insights with analysis on CAD, image processing, entertainment, user interfaces, and more.

Thorough regional analysis covering key parts of the world including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $42.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Intel Corporation

Autodesk, Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Dassault Systèmes SE

Siemens AG

Unity Technologies

Epic Games, Inc.

The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd.

SideFX Software

Chaos Group

Corel Corporation

