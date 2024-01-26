Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Poised for Growth Amid Infrastructure Development Boom

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape for cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings is evolving rapidly with advancements in technology and increased applications across industries such as construction, automotive, and oil & gas. A new comprehensive market research report that analyzes trends, growth opportunities, market size, and the competitive landscape within the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating industry has been added to our extensive research repository.

The report highlights that the water-borne and solvent-borne coatings are pivotal in fire safety, providing structural protection against elevated temperatures. The cellulosic fire protection intumescent coating market, driven by stringent safety regulations and a surge in fire incidents, is anticipated to see remarkable growth from $0.58 billion in 2023 to an estimated $0.77 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6%.

According to the research, North America is leading the market share while the Asia-Pacific region exhibits the fastest growth rate, propelled by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development. The research elucidates on the impact of growing investments in infrastructure and residential construction, emphasizing their effectiveness in protecting critical structures against the devastating impact of fires.

Key Highlights and Market Dynamics



Solvent-borne coatings are noted for their heightened durability and water-borne coatings for their applications in controlled environments.

Innovative breakthroughs such as high-performance epoxy intumescent coatings reduce application time and cost.

The ascending demand in the residential construction sector is anticipated to cross the $5000 billion mark by 2025.

The emergence of passive fire protection coatings as integral components in industrial safety protocols.

Recent industry acquisitions aimed at enhancing product portfolios and technical capabilities.

The report’s insights emphasize the critical role of cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings in contemporary fire safety strategies, especially in light of rising global trends in residential and industrial building projects. Businesses looking to invest, compete, and navigate in the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings space will find the report invaluable for making strategic decisions.

With a commitment to sustainability, safety, and innovation at the forefront, the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings industry is set to reinforce its indispensable status in global markets. The latest market research report provides an in-depth understanding of the market segments, competitors, and the economic forces influencing the industry's trajectory.

Our comprehensive repository of market research reports offers extensive coverage of various industries and sectors, providing businesses with the insights needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace. This latest report on the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market stands as a testament to our dedication to delivering authoritative and strategic market analyses.

