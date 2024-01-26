Anti-Static Films Market to See Robust Expansion with Rising E-Commerce Sector by 2024

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Static Films Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Market Analysts today announces a comprehensive analysis of the Anti-Static Films Market, with a deep-dive into the significant growth expected in the Asia-Pacific region. The detailed report provides a meticulous overview of market size, regional share, competitive landscape, and emerging trends shaping the industry through 2028.

The industry insights underscore the augmented demand for anti-static films, expected to surge from a robust $0.61 billion in 2023 to $0.65 billion in 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The market's promising trajectory is further illustrated by projections estimating growth to $0.87 billion by 2028, reflecting a CAGR of 7.8%.

Rapid Expansion of E-Commerce and Electronics Sector Fuelling Market Growth

The comprehensive market report illuminates the pivotal drivers propelling the industry forward, particularly highlighting the significant impact of the e-commerce platform proliferation. This growth is amply demonstrated by a notable 7.5% increase in e-commerce sales as reported by the United States Census Bureau.

Furthermore, the vigorous advancement of the electronics industry is presenting considerable opportunities for market enhancement. With an upswing in the manufacturing and distribution of high-end electronic devices and components, the anti-static films market benefits directly from the required protection these materials offer against electrostatic discharge.

Technological Innovation: A Trendsetting Movement within the Market

The report also identifies key trends, notably technological innovation, as a significant contributing factor to the market evolution. Examples such as the EcoSonic VpCI-125 ESD Shrink Film introduced by Cortec Corporation underscore industry players' commitment to creating advanced products that meet the demands of modern-global commerce.

Noteworthy Market Developments Shaping the Competitive Landscape

Introduction of novel products like aerospace conductive coatings that broaden application horizons.

Strategic acquisitions, as seen with SDI Group PLC's purchase of Fraser Anti-Static Techniques Limited, emphasizing consolidation and expansion strategies among key players.

Geographic Insights Indicate Major Growth in Asia-Pacific Region

While North America remains the most significant market space in 2023, the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly emerging as the fastest-growing segment attributed to the burgeoning electronics sector and e-commerce platforms.

With the publication providing an extensive forecast of the market's future, key stakeholders, investors, and businesses operating within the Anti-Static Films domain are poised to gain in-depth knowledge and insights. The overviews of market definitions, values, and trends are fundamental in devising strategies that align with the dynamic market paradigms.

Manufacturers and consumers operating in industries such as electronics, automotive, and pharmaceuticals will find the report rich with data catering to their strategic planning needs — ensuring optimal positioning in the global market space of anti-static films.

The industry report is a must-read document for stakeholder alignment on the escalation of the global anti-static films market, underpinned by verifiable statistics and forecasts contributing to the comprehension of its rapid progression and the potential that lies ahead.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Achilles Corporation

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Kolon Industries Inc.

Mitsubishi Polyester Film Group

Toray Plastics Inc.

Wiman Corporation

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Klockner Pentaplast Group

Unitika Ltd.

Blueridge Films Inc.

Sekisui Film Co.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Techno Stat Industry Pvt. Ltd.

Syfan USA Corp.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Uflex Limited

Cosmo Films Limited

Berry Global Group Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

3M Company

Tesa SE

Scapa Group plc

Nitto Denko Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Lintec Corporation

Dunmore Corporation

Ester Industries Ltd.

Polinas Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

Flex Films USA Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ldueo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.