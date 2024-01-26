Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market Projected Rapid Growth, Latest Trends, and Advancements in Nanotechnology Unveiled in New Research Report

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New insightful research on the antimicrobial medical device coatings market has been released, providing a comprehensive overview of the future trajectory of this industry. The report highlights the significant growth of the market, the emerging trends, the technological innovations and their impacts, and regional market analyses.

The global antimicrobial medical device coatings market has witnessed substantial growth with a robust CAGR of 13.7% from 2023 to 2024, as per the latest study. Bolstered by the augmentation in healthcare infrastructure and an upsurge in the incidence of diseases, particularly cardiovascular conditions, the market is forecast to continue its upward trend, reaching $4.78 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.5%.

In the depth of the report, the market is dissected into primary types—metallic and non-metallic coatings—each playing a crucial role in the preservation of medical devices against microbes. These innovations have seen increasing application across an array of devices and spheres, from orthopedics and cardiovascular to dentistry and gynecology.

The findings underscore North America's dominance as the largest regional player in the antimicrobial medical device coatings sphere, followed closely by Europe, while spotlighting Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa for their distinct market contributions.

Key Growth Factors: Aging Population and Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs)

Aging populations globally have triggered an elevation in the demand for medical devices, thereby necessitating durable antimicrobial coatings.

The report spotlights the ongoing challenge of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs), driving demand for advanced antimicrobial solutions.

Rising Trend: Nanotechnology and Internet of Things (IoT) Integration

Advancements in the field of nanotechnology are offering innovative prospects in antimicrobial coatings.

The integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) is set to enhance the functionality and monitoring capabilities of coated medical devices.

Among the advancements, TridAnt coating technology and LapisShield's non-heavy metal technology are mentioned as key innovations influencing the industry's direction. These developments reflect the market's commitment to combating infections and improving patient care.

Strategic movements, such as the acquisition of Lonza Specialty Ingredients by Bain Capital and Cinven, are testament to the dynamic nature of the market, focused on fostering innovation and scaling new heights in antimicrobial and microbial control technologies.

The report furnishes stakeholders with an invaluable resource for understanding the current landscape and future potential of the antimicrobial medical device coatings market. Industry leaders and innovators, like Hydromer Inc., Microban International Ltd., and others, continue to lead the charge introducing transformative technologies into the healthcare environment.

While the report presents an aggregate view of the market, it also identifies major challenges and opportunities that entities in the domain can leverage for strategic planning and informed decision-making. With detailed analysis, the report stands as a crucial tool for anyone interested in the antimicrobial medical device coatings market's unfolding narrative.

