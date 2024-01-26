Concrete Floor Coatings Market Forecast to Reach $2.49 Billion by 2028: Surge in Ready-Mix Concrete Leads Industry Growth

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete Floor Coatings Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New Research Report on Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Unveiled; Global Demand for Durable and Aesthetic Flooring Solutions Propels Market Expansion

The latest market research report on the global concrete floor coatings industry offers in-depth analysis and insights into the market's recent performance and anticipated growth trajectory. Highlighting the burgeoning demand for high-performance flooring solutions, the report presents a comprehensive evaluation of market tendencies, technological advancements, and emerging trends that are driving the market.

With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%, the market size is expected to burgeon from $1.63 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $2.49 billion by 2028. The significant growth is attributed to a myriad of factors including increased commercial construction activities, renovation projects, and the rising adoption of sustainable and circular economy practices.

Key Markets and Segments Show Promising Development

The Asia-Pacific region commands the largest share in the concrete floor coatings market, driven by the rapid expansion of construction and industrial sectors. North America, meanwhile, is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region, with advancements in environmentally friendly concrete solutions and robust infrastructure developments.

The report categorizes concrete floor coatings into various product types – such as epoxy, polyaspartic, and polyurethane coatings – each offering distinct advantages in terms of durability, resistance, and visual appeal. A notable increase is observed in the use of surface temperature-limiting coatings, showcasing the industry's commitment to addressing consumer needs and environmental concerns.

Emerging Trends and Innovations Influence Market Dynamics

From the incorporation of cool surface technologies to the development of water-based floor paints with enhanced performance features, the market is experiencing a phase of vibrant innovation. Leaders in the field are focusing on creating products that cater to the technical and aesthetic demands of diverse industries including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Investments and Strategic Acquisitions Reshape the Competitive Landscape

Strategic moves such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships are reshaping the competitive dynamics of the market. Market participants are continuously seeking to widen their global footprint and augment their product portfolios to cater to the growing demands of the construction industry.

Comprehensive Insights for Stakeholders

The report provides a granular view of the concrete floor coatings market, offering stakeholders a detailed understanding of the pivotal drivers, constraints, and opportunities prevalent in the industry. By examining key geographic regions and market segments, the publication delivers actionable insights that can enable businesses and investors to make informed decisions.

Market Valuation and Revenue Streams

Analysis of current market value and predicted growth.

Assessment of regional performance and market share dynamics.

Study of revenue streams from product sales and accompanying services.

Pivotal Market Developments Covered:

Advancements in concrete floor coating technologies and product innovation. Increased demand across residential, industrial, and commercial sectors. The impact of sustainability practices on market growth. In-depth evaluation of market statistics and future projections.

The report solidifies its value by presenting an exhaustive examination of market trends and statistics, aiding in the strategic planning and decision-making processes of industry participants. Catering to the increased need for resilient and low-maintenance flooring solutions, the comprehensive analysis provides a critical resource for anyone looking to gain a competitive edge in the concrete floor coatings market.

Enhanced Industry Outlook Presented

In encapsulating the growth prospects of the concrete floor coatings market, the research emphasizes the industry's trajectory towards innovation, sustainability, and strategic market expansions, presenting an optimistic outlook for the future.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Sika AG

AkzoNobel N.V.

ARCAT Inc.

Ardex GmbH

Armor Rock Concrete Floor Coatings Inc

BASF SE

Citadel Contractors

CPC Floor Coatings

DAW SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Elite Crete Systems

Hempel A/S

Henkel Corporation

Liquid Floor Inc.

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Rodda Paint Co.

Royal DSM N.V.

RPM International Inc

Stonhard Inc.

Teknos Group

Tennant Coatings

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

United Gilsonite Laboratories

Vanguard Concrete Coating

Watco Industrial Flooring

Zeraus Products Inc.

Behr Paint Company

Benjamin Moore & Co.

SP Concare Pvt Ltd

Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bj1i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.