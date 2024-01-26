New to The Street Announces Episode 551, Five Corporate Interviews, Airing on the FOX Business Network, Monday, January 29, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street, a national TV show, announces episode 551, airing on the FOX Business Network on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.



Biopharmaceutical -Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President/CEO.

Financial Marketplace Strategies – Blue Castle Ventures LTD's ($BCVD) interviews with David Rojas, CEO/Founder.

Decentralized Supercomputing – Dynex's (CRYPTO: DNX) ($DNX) interview with Clifford Mapp, an Independent Technology Expert and Blockchain Pioneer.

Sustainable Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder.

"Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack" segment with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®).

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio talks with David Luci, the President/CEO of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP). As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business, ACXP is developing a new class of antibiotics for life-threatening bacterial infections. David updates viewers on the Company's FDA Phase 2 clinical trial on the Ibezapolstat drug, a treatment for patients with Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI). Based on positive data from Phase 2a and Phase 2b, management is now going forward with the FDA Phase 3. The Company compared its top-line data with the currently used standard-of-care drugs in the marketplace, and Ibezapolstat has impressive positive results. Phases 2a and 2b confirmed that the drug had success in 25 out of 26 patients, approximately 94% success with no reinfections. In treated patients, the microbiome bacteria found in the digestive tract shows the bacteria maintaining and restoring itself within those patients after a 10-day treatment. At a recent microbiome conference presentation in Texas, the Company compared logarithmic results from a competitor drug (vancomycin) to that of its Ibezapolstat drug, showing the differences in the effects on gut microbiome bacteria. Competitor drugs have been used for decades to treat CDI, but the reinfection rates are very high and greatly diminished gut microbiome bacteria. ACXP's Ibezapolstat study results have shown to combat reinfections effectively. Based on the data and other publications regarding the market size for newly discovered and effective treatment of CDI, ACXP believes Ibezapolstat could be a market worth over $1B. Decades-old antibacterial drugs are not working due to changes in the molecular composition of CDI. Thousands of people worldwide die annually, with many catching CDI in hospitals and nursing homes. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. believes its Ibezapolstat drug is the next generation for effectively treating CDI. Throughout 2024, Investors and others should expect more exciting news about Ibezapolstat and other positive corporate ongoings. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. - https://www.acurxpharma.com/.

Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd.'s ($BCVD) ("Blue Castle") Chief Executive Officer / Founder David Rojas talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about the Company. As a leading strategic developer of financial products and educational services, Blue Castle Ventures, LTD is gaining brand recognition as a unique financial platform assisting its clients in their investment objectives and creating new innovative product/service verticals. In 2024, the Company will update its technology framework to allow more customers to access product and service options. David says Blue Castle is establishing itself in the US market and working on necessary regulatory approvals. More financial courses are becoming available for its clients to help provide more financial educational platforms, assisting clients to meet their financial objectives. The Company expects to continue to grow its client base from its asset-backed financial products, financial educational training courses, mortgages, digital art marketing, and other services. Blue Castle sees forthcoming upside demand from its AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform in the care-for-elders and anti-aging technology. The Company looks at current market trends and determines if entering other business verticals can meet clients' demands and generate profits. Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. does not trade cryptocurrencies nor carry out transactions or investments with cryptocurrencies. All the Company's operations are in US dollars. The Company's blockchain, $BCVD, is a cryptography and security system. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. - https://bluecastleventures.ca/.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, Clifford Mapp, an independent technology expert and blockchain pioneer, talks about Dynex (CRYPTO: DNX) ($DNX) with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Clifford explains Dynex’s technology platform that can provide supercomputing services to everyone and every industry at a fraction of the cost. Dynex offers a decentralized supercomputer platform, disrupting the supercomputing hardware and software legacy industries. Using a neuromorphic blockchain-based algorithm on its DynexSolve Chip, Dynex creates quantum-level computation services that can solve complex problems. Clifford says that neuromorphic networks use logical gateways to process information, mimicking the human brain in collecting and understanding information. Dynex Marketplace is a decentralized platform where anyone can access the system, end-users pay Dynex according to the time needed to process a computational outcome. Generally, Clifford states that it costs about $8 for a 3–5-minute runtime on their system, is very affordable, and results provide valuable data. An automotive company uses Dynex for a virtual reality wind tunnel. Instead of paying millions of dollars for construction, maintenance, and administrative costs for a wind tunnel, the automotive engineers engage Dynex supercomputer services to create cost-effective and timely produced datasets on automotive designs. The medical and pharmaceutical industries can benefit from Dynex, giving information on cancer, genetics, blood, and drug use outcomes. A pharmaceutical company could use the Dynex in a matter of minutes to see data on how the human body maintains itself after a 10-year drug use. The financial industry is another example that can make immediate computations on stock market forecasting and other financial stats. The Company has an entire staff of professionals to manage and support any clients who need to formulate a problem-solving solution on the system. Dynex Neuromorphic Computing platform is decentralized, allowing for complex computations without expensive infrastructures and providing cost-effective outcomes. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Dynex - https://dynexcoin.org/.

On New to The Street, The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder, talks with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio. SGTM is revolutionizing sustainability using cutting-edge technology, converting waste into viable products. Agricultural companies can meet their sustainability goals using SGTM's products and services. Tony explains to the viewers the relationship between SGTM and VRM BioLogik Group and how the partnership has grown, integrating VRM's technology and SGTM's manufacturing capabilities. Over the last forty years, VRM has developed "Zero-Net" carbon sequestration technologies that can help make a positive environmental impact on the plant. HumiSoil is one VRM product that granted SGTM exclusive rights to manufacture and market the product in North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean Islands. Many countries look at the technologies and products for food security needs. With multiple projects and pilot programs, its office in Dubi continues with governmental inquiries and initiatives to provide unique solutions in converting waste into nutrients to assist agricultural outputs. The Company participated in the COP 28 event held in Dubai, where they showcased innovative solutions for reversing climate change. A technologically advanced product, HumiSoil is a mix of humus and a catalyst that can restore soil's organic nutrients and create water hydration. When applied, it dramatically improves crop yields. In 2023, SGTM stockpiled HumiSoil inventories to aggressively market the product throughout 2024. SGTM-VRM, LLC, is a wholly-owned subsidiary with the "Master License" to deploy VRM's intellectual properties into manufactured sustainable product lines. The objective in 2024 is to scale operations from pilot programs to full-scale marketing and sales in the USA and globally. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company and its sustainable initiatives. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows: The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/.

New to The Street airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack" segment. Alain Ghiai, an internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®) talks with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry about a recent mortgage company data breach. Mr. Cooper, one of the largest mortgage lenders, reported a breach in stolen data on approximately 15 million customers. The stolen data includes names, addresses, social security numbers, account numbers, dates of birth, and phone numbers. Mr. Cooper sent letters to its customers offering free monitoring services to help notify clients if someone is using their stolen data in the future. Alain believes that the cyber security breach occurred from an email account. 87% of cyber issues stem from emails, especially on free, Big Tech platforms. Many larger corporations use Big Tech platforms for their IT needs, which unfortunately have limited countermeasure cybersecurity features. To avoid cyberhackers' attempts, send your information through the most secure method possible or become a Sekur subscriber. SekurMail, with SekurSend/SekurReply options, sends a link to a recipient to open an email in a closed-loop encrypted military platform. The service protects both the subscriber and the recipient, even if the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber. Using SekurMail with the Company's SekurVPN adds another layer of encryption that protects its subscribers' IP addresses and website traffic information. Sekur owns its servers, never sells data, never uses phone numbers, has no 3rd party cloud applications, and never tracks web traffic. Sekur.com can offer businesses and individuals a secure and private e-communication platform that is reasonably priced, ranging from $12-$20 monthly; business customers have higher prices from business email domain migration. Sekur offers PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, which gives a 15% discount on all Sekur services for up to 5 years. Remember, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates in Switzerland, a country with some of the strictest privacy laws in the world. Tune in next time for another cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack" segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd.- https://sekurprivatedata.com/, https://sekur.com/, and https://sekurvpn.com/. "Privacy Has Arrived."

