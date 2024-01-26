InventHelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Wood Screw (BRK-4265)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I wanted to create a newly designed wood screw to increase screw and drill-bit stability,” said an inventor, from Vestavia Hills, Ala., "so I invented THE SUPER SCREW. My design would make using wood screws easier while reducing the time for job completion as well as longevity due to the stainless steel design.”



The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a wood screw. In doing so, it offers a more efficient way to position and use wood screws. As a result, it increases stability and safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, carpenters, homeowners, do-it-yourself enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-BRK-4265, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.