Asia-Pacific Massage Equipment Market to 2028: Economic Growth and Wellness Trends Propel the Asia-Pacific Massage Equipment Market Forward

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Massage Equipment Market Outlook, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the Asia-Pacific massage equipment industry, projecting significant growth and technological innovation through 2028. This comprehensive study examines various factors that influence market dynamics, including cultural practices, technological advancements, demographic shifts, and the competitive landscape, to provide valuable insights for stakeholders in the industry.

The report forecasts a remarkable 9.50% CAGR for the massage equipment market in the Asia-Pacific region throughout the 2023-2028 period. Traditional massage practices, combined with modern technology, create a strong consumer appeal, driving the market's expansion.

Economic Growth and Wellness Trends Propel the Asia-Pacific Massage Equipment Market Forward

With the Asia-Pacific region's middle class burgeoning and urbanisation on the rise, there is an increased focus on health and well-being. The market showcases a rich diversity of products, from traditional massage tools to advanced electric massagers and sophisticated massage chairs, meeting the varied needs and preferences of different countries within the region. Notably, back massagers and body massagers are leading the application segment, fulfilling the growing demand for personal relaxation and stress relief solutions.

Commercial Use of Massage Equipment Underpinned Market Dominance in 2022

The research identifies the commercial end-user segment as the market leader in 2022. Spas, hotels, and wellness centers within the Asia-Pacific region are integrating state-of-the-art massage equipment to cater to the increased demand from tourists and urban residents seeking relaxation and wellness treatments. Moreover, the expanding affluent demographics contribute significantly to the commercial segment's growth.

Specialty stores are identified as a substantial distribution channel, offering consumers a selection of niche products and expertise. The acupressure therapy segment is also highlighted for its growth potential, stemming from its longstanding cultural significance in the region.

Trends in Product Types and Therapy Innovation Drive the Market

Sofas and chairs with integrated massage functions are leading the product types segment, combining comfort with therapeutic benefits.

The inclusion of advanced technology, like sensors and temperature control, further enhances the appeal of massage-equipped furniture in the Asia-Pacific region.

Acupressure therapy is gaining traction for its holistic approach to health and wellness, deeply embedded in regional healing practices.

Considered in this report

Geography: Asia Pacific

Historic year: 2017

Base year: 2022

Estimated year: 2023

Forecast year: 2028

Countries covered in the report

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Aspects covered in this report

By Category:

Electric

Non-Electric

By Application

Back Massagers and Body Massagers

Leg and Foot Massagers

Neck and Shoulder Massagers

Head Massagers

Others

By End User:

Commercial

Residential

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Specialty Store

Online Sales Channel

Others

By Products Types:

Chairs & Sofas

Stationary equipment

Handheld

Others (Table )

By Therapy:

Roller

Vibrator

Acupressure

