Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market to Surpass 16 Million Tonnes by 2030

Asia Pacific's Robust Economic Growth Fuels Expansion in Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Industry

The latest market analysis report on the Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) industry has been unveiled, offering insightful data on the remarkable growth trajectory of this market. The comprehensive study spans from 2015 to 2030, highlighting the considerable expansion in demand for ABS materials in the region. Observations point to a burgeoning market, slated to crest 16.093 million tonnes by 2030.

China Spearheads Regional Demand Amid Industrial Boom

Behind the rise in market demand lies the Asia Pacific's growing penchant for modern automobiles, cutting-edge electronics, and high-demand consumer goods. China's industrial surge presents a significant boost, aligning with the automotive, electronic, and consumer goods sectors' evolution. The region's strategic movement towards infrastructure enhancement further cements the growth narrative, with the construction sector emerging as a critical player for ABS materials.

Market Resilience in Post-Pandemic Recovery



Despite the setbacks experienced across global economies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asia Pacific region has shown remarkable resilience. Indicators point toward a swift rebound, particularly in the electronics and automotive sectors, which stand to positively influence ABS market growth.

The study addresses the demand and supply gap, providing stakeholders with a crucial decision-making tool. Moreover, it brings to light the competitive landscape by analyzing the market share of leading players, supplemented with a compendium of historical and recent news items and deal making in the industry.

Key Deliverables

Installed Capacity By Company: Installed capacity within the country along with the individual capacity of leading players

Installed Capacity By Location: Installed capacity at several locations across the country

Installed Capacity By Process: Installed capacity by different processes

Installed Capacity By Technology: Installed capacity by different technologies being used to produce Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Production By Company: Actual production done by different companies

Operating Efficiency By Company: Operating efficiency at which different companies are operating their plants

Demand By End-Use: Demand/Sale of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene in different end-user industries across the country

Demand By Sales Channel: Demand/Sale of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene by different sales channels across the country

Demand By Country: Demand/Sale of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene in different countries

Country-Wise Exports: Exports of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene by Different Countries

Country-Wise Imports: Imports of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene by Different Countries

Demand & Supply Gap: Demand & Supply Gap at country level

Market Share of Leading Players: Revenue shares of leading players in the country

News & Deals: Historical & Current News & Deals in the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene market



