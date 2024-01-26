UAE Plastic Recycling Market Poised to Reach 1.44 Million Tonnes by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Plastic Recycling Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) plastic recycling market is positioned for significant growth in the coming years with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.34%. According to recent market research, the market size stood at 0.84 million tonnes in 2020 and is predicted to expand to 1.44 million tonnes by 2030.

This growth trajectory is fueled by the UAE's increasing commercial activities which have led to augmented plastic usage across various sectors, resulting in a substantial rise in plastic waste. The market analysis digs into plant capacities, production, operating efficiencies, and the demand and supply dynamics affecting the industry.

Delving into Comprehensive Industry Insights

The market analysis presents a detailed dissection of plant capacities both from a company and location perspective, offering a granular look at the installed capacities that contribute to the UAE's plastic recycling capabilities. Additionally, actual production figures by companies are scrutinized, presenting a clear picture of the output landscape within the industry.

Operational Excellence and End-User Dynamics



The operational efficiency of each player within the plastic recycling market is thoroughly evaluated, providing insights into the effectiveness and productivity of the various plants. The report scrutinizes the demand across different end-user industries, sales channels, and regions, presenting a multi-dimensional view of who is utilizing recycled plastics and where opportunities lie. T

he analysis extends to an examination of country-wise exports and imports, unpacking the international exchange of recycled plastics in and out of the UAE. This comprehensive study also assesses the demand and supply gap, offering a critical lens through which market participants can identify potential shortages or surpluses within the market.

Market Leadership and Strategic Developments



Understanding market shares is crucial to competitive analysis, and the research provides insights into the revenue shares of leading players within the UAE. The dynamic news and deal landscape is also covered, documenting historical and current events that have shaped the market.

