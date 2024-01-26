Europe Baby Food Market Forecast Report 2023-2028 - UK to Hold Largest Market Share

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Baby Food Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe baby food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.11% from US$16.5 billion in 2021 to US$20.4 billion in 2028.



The World Health Organisation (WHO) has demanded that guidelines for the promotion of commercial baby meals be established to conform to recommendations for newborn feeding best practices. Additionally, to promote healthy eating among kids, the UK government has enacted new laws that limit the promotion of foods and beverages that are high in fat, salt, and sugar online making players focus on manufacturing such products. However, despite soaring sales, there are no legally enforceable norms or regulations for the content and advertising of produced infant meals in the UK or the EU.



Further, DMK follows the best production standards in the preparation of their baby food, which is made only in Germany with an emphasis on humane manufacturing techniques. Ensuring the requisite safety of products, from raw materials to the final product, is ensured by consistent and efficient hygiene and quality standards, as well as official monitoring of the manufacturing facilities.





Rise in urbanization in Europe



The European market has been greatly impacted by the continent's increasing urbanization, because of their hectic schedules and time restrictions, urban parents are looking for easy, ready-to-eat infant food solutions. The market for commercial infant food items has grown as a result of smaller families in metropolitan areas and an increase in the percentage of dual-income households. Furthermore, urban parents are looking for better and organic baby food options since they are frequently more nutrition savvy and health conscious. Baby food choices have also been influenced by access to a variety of cuisines and heightened knowledge of environmental issues. As a result, there is a growing desire for sustainable, environmentally friendly, and culturally inspired products. Businesses in urban regions are using targeted marketing techniques, focusing on quality and convenience, to meet the demands of urban parents.



As per the European Investment Bank, although 72% of people in the EU reside in cities or other metropolitan regions in 2020, there are significant regional variations hidden. Urbanization rates range from around 50% in Luxembourg, Romania, and Croatia to more than 80% in Italy, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.



According to the European Commission, by 2050, Europe is predicted to have been around 83.7% more urbanized. The proportion of people living in rural regions as a percentage of the total population decreased between 1961 and 2018, while the population of towns and cities increased steadily and smoothly. These trends apply to the combined populations of the EU27 and the UK. While the population of all European Functional Urban Areas (FUAs) is expected to grow by 4% on average by 2050, the population of almost half of these areas will decrease, with 10% of cities seeing a population decline of more than 25% between 2015 and 2050.



UK in Europe is predicted to hold the largest market share for the market



The United Kingdom's baby food market is a dynamic and evolving sector within the broader food and beverage industry. It encompasses a wide range of products specially designed and formulated to meet the nutritional needs of infants and toddlers. The market has been influenced by changing societal trends, including shifting demographics, increased awareness of health and nutrition, and evolving parental preferences.



The rise in the number of women in the UK workforce over the past few decades has also had a profound impact on the baby food market. As more women pursue careers and choose to continue working after childbirth, there is a growing demand for convenient and time-saving solutions when it comes to infant nutrition. This shift in societal norms has led to an increased reliance on packaged baby food products that are not only nutritious but also easy to prepare and serve. According to the ONS UK labor market bulletin for October to December 2022, a total of 15.66 million women aged 16 and over were engaged in employment during that period. This figure reflects an increase of 108,000 women in employment compared to the previous year. The female employment rate stood at 72.3%, a slight decrease from the record high of 72.7% recorded between December 2019 and February 2020. Among these employed women, 9.74 million worked full-time, while 5.92 million opted for part-time employment. It's notable that a significant portion of part-time employment, 38%, was undertaken by women, whereas only 14% of men were engaged in part-time work.



Furthermore, one of the key driving factors in the UK baby food market is the changing demographics. The UK, like many developed nations, has experienced a decline in birth rates in recent years. As a result, families with young children are more likely to focus on providing the best nutrition for their babies. Additionally, there is a growing trend towards having children later in life, which often leads to increased disposable income for parents and a willingness to invest in premium and organic baby food options.



The market is also influenced by parents' increasing emphasis on health and nutrition. There is a growing awareness of the importance of providing infants with a balanced and nutritious diet from the early stages of life. Consequently, there is a demand for baby food products that are free from artificial additives, preservatives, and allergens. Organic and natural baby food options are gaining popularity as parents seek out healthier alternatives for their children.

Segmentation:

By Product Type

Dried Baby Food

Milk Formula

Prepared Baby Food

Others

By Category

Organic

Non- Organic

By Distribution Channel

E-Commerce

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

By Geography

Germany

France

UK

Others

Companies Profiled

Nestle

Danone

Abbott

Hero Group

Hain Celestial

FrieslandCampina

HiPP

Holle Baby Food

DANA Dairy

Babybio

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $16520.98 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $20474.01 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9owfh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment