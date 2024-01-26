Serum Separation Gel Market Poised for Growth with CAGR of 5.5% Through 2030: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Serum Separation Gel Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global serum separation gel market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021-2030. The global serum separation gel market was valued at about USD 6.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.10 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The study on serum separation gel market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021-2030.







The report on serum separation gel market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global serum separation gel market over the period of 2021-2030. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global serum separation gel market over the period of 2021-2030. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Key Report Findings

Drivers

A rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the serum separation gels market share.

Rise in the use of serum separation gel tubes for clinical research purposes in pathological science.

Restraints

High cost of serum separation gel is higher which can affect its market growth.

Opportunities

Rising number of manufacturing units in most of the emerging countries globally is a lucrative opportunity for the market.



Segments Covered



The global serum separation gel market is segmented on the basis of type, and end-user.



The Global Serum Separation Gel Market by Type

Serum Separation Gel Integrated with Tube

Serum Separation Gel Without Tube

The Global Serum Separation Gel Market by End-user

Hospitals

Blood Bank

Biotechnology Companies

Others

Company Profiles

Cardinal Health

Becton Dickinson & Company

Greiner Bio-One International

Sekisui Diagnostics

Hunan Liuyang Medical Instrument Factory

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher

Deltalab.

IntervacTechnology

Biosigma S.p.A.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 350 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



