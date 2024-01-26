Dust Suppression Control Global Strategic Business Report 2024, Featuring Cargill, Dow, Quaker Chemical, SAMI Bitumen & Reynolds Soil Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dust Suppression Control: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Dust Suppression Control estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Wet Type, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry Type segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $350 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Dust Suppression Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$350 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$335.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.
