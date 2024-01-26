InventHelp Inventor Develops Advanced Cage for Dogs (CCT-4830)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I thought there should be an advanced dog cage to assist owners with caring for their dog from feeding and training to cleaning and grooming,” said an inventor, from Middletown, Ohio, “so I invented the ADVANCED DOG CAGE. My design could help relieve some of the responsibilities that dog owners face.”

The invention provides an advanced and multi-functional cage for dogs. In doing so, it would provide and dispense food, treats, and water as well as assist with washing, grooming, and training the dog. As a result, it would reduce some of the stresses and responsibilities associated with caring for a dog. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for pet dog owners.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CCT-4830, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.