Insta Graphic Systems Celebrates Its 65th Anniversary

Insta Graphic Systems (Insta), a US-based manufacturer of custom heat transfers and professional-grade heat press machinery, is proud to announce it will be celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2024.

Insta got its start in 1959 when two young entrepreneurs began selling heat transfers and heat press machines to schools and clubs in Southern California. Herbert Wells, a former industrial chemist, purchased the company in 1957 and began to innovate the heat transfer industry. He developed the first plastisol heat transfer products. They were easy to produce and apply, and offered a soft touch and feel. With the right products in hand, Insta was well-positioned when the market for decorated T-shirts exploded in the early 1970’s.

Janet Wells, Herbert Wells’ daughter, joined the company in the mid-1970’s. Taking advantage of her experience living and traveling abroad, Janet focused her efforts on developing the company’s international business. The mark she made was significant - Insta now sells its products in over 100 countries around the world.

Insta’s early growth was driven by transfer products it produced, under license, for some of the most recognized characters, TV shows and movies of the time - Mighty Mouse, Tom & Jerry, Woody Woodpecker, Bullwinkle & Friends, and The Wizard of Oz, to mention a few. One of Insta’s most notable early licenses was for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Steven Spielberg’s seminal 1982 science fiction movie. The movie’s success and widespread popularity helped drive demand for Insta’s heat transfers and heat presses.

Over the years, Insta expanded its licensing collaborations to include some of the biggest movie franchises and celebrities in the country, as well as to professional and amateur league sports. Insta provided transfers for Michael Jackson, shows like the Adams Family, movies like Star Wars and Harry Potter, and more. Insta also provided transfers for NASA, Buzz Aldrin, Richard Branson, and Paul McCartney. In the 1990’s, Insta became a licensee for Major League Baseball and developed partnerships with some of the most recognized sports apparel brands in the world - Nike, Reebok, and Adidas.

“Licensing was just the tip of the iceberg for Insta,” says Janet Wells, Insta’s President and CEO. “The key to our success was our intense focus on quality, cutting-edge technology and service. We never stopped innovating and developing products that met our customers’ demands for performance-enhancing textile decorating solutions.”

Many of Insta’s transfer products are now industry standards. Insta developed hot peel, puff, stretch, litho, glitter, foil, and soft-hand heat transfers. More recently, Insta developed water-base and hybrid transfers. Insta’s full line of manual and automatic heat transfer presses are the gold standard in the industry – recognized for their performance, reliability and durability.

The US government recognized Insta’s market leadership and international success in 1999, when US Secretary of Commerce, William M. Daley, awarded Insta Graphic Systems the prestigious President’s “E Award” for Outstanding Export Excellence.

As it celebrates its 65th anniversary, Insta is now a woman-owned and operated company known for its award-winning heat seal products, industry expertise, and personalized customer care. Janet Wells believes that the company’s greatest asset is its employees. Insta’s employee team is dedicated to delivering the best quality service and products possible to customers worldwide.

Readers can find out more about Insta Graphic Systems by visiting its website at www.instagraph.com or contacting the company on its toll-free number at (800) 421-6971.

