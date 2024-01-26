SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of agilon health, inc. - AGL

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of agilon health, inc. (“Agilon Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Agilon Health and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On January 5, 2024, Agilon Health announced revised guidance expectations for 2023 and stated that “[d]uring 2023, agilon health experienced an increase in medical expenses attributable to higher-than-expected specialist visits, Part B drugs, outpatient surgeries, and supplemental benefits, partially offset by lower hospital medical admissions.” In a separate press release, Agilon Health “announced that Timothy Bensley has informed the company of his intent to retire from his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) during 2024, which agilon expects to take place within the next nine months.”

On this news, Agilon Health’s stock price fell $3.45 per share, or 28.56%, to close at $8.63 per share on January 5, 2024.

