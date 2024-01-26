IncredibleBank Opens Branch in Cape Coral, FL

Wausau, WI, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IncredibleBank, a bank with roots in community banking while remaining at the forefront of financial technology, is officially opening its first branch in Florida the week of February 12, 2024, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on February 13, 2024. This branch, located at 2512 Skyline Boulevard in Cape Coral, is their first location outside of Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

“While our branch is only just opening its doors, we have been integrating ourselves in the Cape Coral community over the last year plus,” said Todd Nagel, President and Chief Executive Officer of IncredibleBank. “We are especially excited to show this community the thought that went into building our branch, including not just the modern design, but also customer-forward features like our after-hours pickup boxes.”

The branch features a clean, modern design including a canopy to provide sun and weather protection for those parking to enter the building and those using the ITM or drive-through. The pickup boxes will allow customers to order items in advance and pick them up securely, even after hours. The space in the branch is thoughtfully designed to invite collaboration, comfort, and privacy.

“We are looking forward to showing Cape Coral what we mean when we say we provide an Incredible Customer Experience – or ICE, as we call it – with every customer interaction,” said Sergio Nascimento, IncredibleBank’s Market President in Southwest Florida. “From our branch design to our people to our commitment to the community, we make ICE a part of everything we do, and we are looking forward to putting that promise into action.”

For more information about IncredibleBank’s new branch in Cape Coral, Florida, visit incrediblebank.com or contact their Customer Experience Center at 888.842.0221.

About IncredibleBank℠

IncredibleBank, headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, has 16 locations throughout Wisconsin, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and now in Cape Coral, Florida! With deposit and lending customers in all 50 states, plus their status as one of the nation’s top motorcoach and SBA lenders, they are America’s First Online National Community Bank (and who doesn’t love the idea of a national community?). They are dedicated to their promise of an Incredible Customer ExperienceTM with every interaction, whether in person, over the phone, or through one of their digital channels. Learn more about IncredibleBank at www.incrediblebank.com.

