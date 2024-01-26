Future FinTech Group Inc. Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds FTFT Stockholders of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Future FinTech Group Inc. Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) securities between March 10, 2020 and January 22, 2024. The Company’s business activities include “supply chain financial services and trading, asset management and cross-border money transfer services. The Company has also expanded into cryptocurrency mining and cryptocurrency market data and information service business.”



What is this Case About: Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Charged with Fraud for Stock Manipulation

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) defendant Shanchun Huang manipulated the price of Future FinTech stock; (2) defendant Huang and Future FinTech lied to the Securities and Exchange Commission about the nature of defendant Huang’s ownership of Future FinTech stock; (3) Future FinTech understated its legal risk; (4) and Future FinTech did not disclose the unlawful measures defendant Huang took to prop up the price of its stock.

Plaintiff alleges that on January 11, 2024, the SEC posted a press release on its website entitled “SEC Charges Future FinTech CEO Shanchun Huang With Fraud and Disclosure Failures.” Attached to the announcement was a complaint the SEC filed against defendant Huang alleging he "manipulated the stock price of Future FinTech by buying hundreds of Future FinTech shares to artificially increase the company's stock price shortly before and after he became CEO in March 2020." On this news, the price of the Company's stock fell $0.27, or 20.93%, to close at $1.02 on January 12, 2024.

Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Future FinTech Group Inc. Plaintiffs must file their lead plaintiff papers by March 18, 2024.

