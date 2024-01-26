FE International Announces Acquisition of DotYeti.com, Leading Graphic Design Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International, a global leader in mergers and acquisitions advisory services, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of DotYeti, the innovative graphic design platform.



Founded in 2020, DotYeti.com has swiftly become a creative powerhouse, offering efficient graphic design and animation services through its unique subscription-based model. The platform has transformed the way businesses access top-tier graphic design by providing a dedicated team of senior creative talent, and delivering custom designs with a streamlined 48-hour turnaround time.

Businesses are increasingly recognizing the importance of graphic design services as digital content takes center stage in marketing strategies. This trend bodes well for DotYeti, as its subscription services address various client use cases, allowing agencies to leverage the capabilities of a design team without the overhead of one. The versatility of such services has paved the way for the expectation that the worldwide market for specialized design services will grow at a CAGR of 8% to $179.5 billion by 2025 .

This strategic acquisition propels DotYeti into a new era of growth and opportunities within the evolving graphic design industry.

Roy Selbach, CEO and Co-Founder of DotYeti, expressed his excitement about the acquisition: "Big news to share – Unlimited Graphic Design Company: DotYeti.com has been successfully acquired, marking a new chapter for the company. The decision to part ways after a rewarding journey was a difficult one to make, however with the expertise of FE International, the whole process felt easier. Their team helped us with the entire acquisition process. We are happy with the exit and confident that DotYeti is in good hands. We look forward to seeing the brand thrive under the new owner."

Gregory Benjamins, Head of Growth & Co-Founder, added, “It is with great pleasure that I express my gratitude for the service provided by FE International during the successful sale of DotYeti.com. FE International not only facilitated a seamless and professional sales process but also demonstrated an in-depth understanding of the industry. They connected us with a buyer who shared our vision for DotYeti.com, was a great cultural fit and ensured a smooth transition.”

FE International served as the exclusive sell-side M&A advisor of the transaction.

Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International, commented on the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to have played a role in the successful acquisition of DotYeti.com. The acquirer's expertise in digital marketing and extensive agency experience aligned seamlessly with DotYeti's vision, making them an ideal fit. Coupled with the thriving growth of the industry, I am eager to witness the prosperous future that awaits DotYeti.”

About DotYeti

In an era where visual communication is paramount, DotYeti.com, is a revolutionary platform that offers affordable and efficient graphic design, animation, and web development services to businesses of all sizes. DotYeti provides clients with access to a dedicated team of top-tier creative talent, all for a flat monthly fee. The platform's proprietary technology streamlines operations, enabling direct communication between clients and designers for a seamless design process.

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

FE serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco, London, Mumbai, and Warsaw. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a five-time Inc. 5000 company. For more information, visit www.feinternational.com .

Media Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Kaitlin Cothran / Michael Ganci

FEI@kcsa.com