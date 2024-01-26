Bowie State Students Return to Campus for Rise Against Hunger Food Donation Event

Bowie, MD, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowie, MD -- Rise Against Hunger, an organization dedicated to addressing food scarcity across the world, held an event at Bowie State University on Friday, January 26, 2024, where dozens of students volunteered to package donation boxes. The boxes contained a combination of rice, soy and vegetables, and the combined efforts of the students, staff and other volunteers enabled the event to finish with over 20,000 meals ready for delivery.

“I cannot overstate how important these meals are,” said Charlie Pol, a Rise Against Hunger event manager. “They are going specifically to feed children that have no concept of where their next meals are coming from, along with their families.”

Bowie State’s Amani Jennings, the dean of students, explained that hosting the event was great for setting the tone for the spring semester.

“Service is important, and it’s a part of what we’re about here at the university,” said Jennings. “So this is a great way to start the year.”

Senior Bowie State student Aliyah Smith shared why it was important to come back to campus early to help pack the meal pouches during the event.

“I always feel like giving back, doing stuff for the community, and helping people in need are the most important things to do.”

