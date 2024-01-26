H&R Block Names Tax and Technology Industry Veteran Curtis Campbell as President, Global Consumer Tax & Chief Product Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced Curtis Campbell will join the company as its new President, Global Consumer Tax and its Chief Product Officer following the current tax season. As a member of the senior leadership team, Campbell will be instrumental in driving H&R Block's ambitions for its customers, communities, and team while delivering growth and profitability for the consumer tax business in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.



Campbell is a strategic leader with a proven track record of driving transformation, delivering innovation and achieving significant revenue growth across various industries, including tax, fintech, software, hardware, and cloud.

“Curtis is a unique executive and an inspiring leader. I'm thrilled he is joining H&R Block,” said Jeff Jones, President and CEO of H&R Block. “Having worked extensively in the tax industry and led product organizations for multiple global companies, he brings a depth of knowledge and experience that will elevate the experiences we create and drive growth in our consumer tax business.”

Campbell has a history of success in executive roles, including Managing Vice President at Capital One, Vice President at Intuit, and General Manager at Amazon Web Services. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of TaxAct, where, during his five-year tenure, he led the company through a dramatic transformation and double-digit revenue growth.

In his role as President of Global Consumer Tax, Campbell will lead an enterprise-wide agenda to deliver customer-centric strategies and exceptional client and tax professional outcomes with a focus on achieving strong financial performance for the global consumer business. Having led product organizations at Dell, Amazon Web Services and Intuit, Campbell will also leverage his deep product management experience and expertise as H&R Block’s Chief Product Officer to drive company-wide product management excellence.

“The H&R Block culture and rich heritage of helping people for nearly 70 years combined with the tremendous transformation the company has achieved under Jeff’s leadership is what inspired me to join the company,” said Campbell. “I’m looking forward to working with Jeff, the leadership team and the Global Consumer Tax organization to define and deliver industry-leading experiences and value for Block clients.”

For more information about H&R Block, visit HRBlock.com.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

For inquiries, please contact: