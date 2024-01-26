Business Awards UK Announces Winners of the 2023 Wealth Management Excellence Awards

HALIFAX, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Business Awards UK is excited to announce the winners of the 2023 Wealth Management Awards. These awards spotlight the financial institutions and individuals who have exhibited remarkable expertise, exceptional service, and innovative strategies within the wealth management sector. This year's honourees have exemplified a dedication to excellence and a commitment to client satisfaction that distinguish them as industry leaders.

Charles Wade Finance - Best Wealth Management Firm

Kirby & Knott Financial Planning - Financial Planner of the Year

Capital for Life - Retirement Planning Expert of the Year

Complete Estate Protection - Estate Planning Specialist of the Year

Leon Alden, Corcillium Wealth Management - Wealth Manager of the Year

James Wade, Charles Wade Finance - Financial Planner of the Year, Wealth Manager of the Year Finalist

Capital for Life - Estate Planning Specialist of the Year Finalist

TrustDocs - Estate Planning Specialist of the Year Finalist

Corcillium Wealth Management - Best Wealth Management Firm Finalist

Leon Alden, Corcillium Wealth Management - Retirement Planning Expert of the Year Finalist

Business Awards UK extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the acclaimed winners and finalists of the 2023 Wealth Management Awards. Their unwavering commitment to the highest standards of wealth management ensures clients receive sophisticated and strategic financial guidance. These awards affirm the essential role these professionals play in empowering the financial stability and prosperity of individuals and families.

