BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – KRTX), Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - TAST), Ansys, Inc. (Nasdaq - ANSS), HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq - HMST)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – KRTX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Karuna Therapeutics will be acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $14 billion. Karuna Therapeutics stockholders will receive $330.00 per share in cash upon completion of the proposed transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Karuna Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Bristol Myers Squibb is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - TAST)

Under the terms of the agreement, Carrols will be acquired by Restaurant Brands International Inc. (“RBI”) (NYSE: QSR). Carrols shareholders will receive $9.55 per share in an all cash transaction, or an aggregate total enterprise value of approximately $1.0 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Carrols Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether RBI is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Ansys, Inc. (Nasdaq - ANSS)

Under the terms of the agreement, Ansys will be acquired by Synopsys (Nasdaq - SNPS). Ansys shareholders will receive $197.00 in cash and 0.3450 shares of Synopsys common stock for each Ansys share, representing an enterprise value of approximately $35 billion based on the closing price of Synopsys common stock on December 21, 2023. Ansys shareholders are expected to own approximately 16.5% of the combined company on a pro forma basis. The investigation concerns whether the Ansys Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Synopsys is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq - HMST)

Under the terms of the agreement, HomeStreet will be acquired by FirstSun Capital Bancorp (“FirstSun” (OTCQX - FSUN). The companies will combine in an all-stock transaction in which HomeStreet shareholders will receive 0.4345 of a share of FirstSun common stock for each share of HomeStreet common stock which represents a value of $14.75 per share. The investigation concerns whether the HomeStreet Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether FirstSun is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

