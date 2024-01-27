Meet the Premiere 'Humans' Mini-Series From the GoMiners Digital Avatars Collection by GoMining

Road Town, British Virgin Islands, Jan. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoMining, the global bitcoin mining company renowned for its innovative approach to enhancing BTC mining accessibility, has unveiled the inaugural release from the GoMiners Collection – a series of distinctive digital avatars with advanced in-platform utility.

The premiere drop of 10 one-of-a-kind digital avatar mini-series, representing unique Human heroes, includes 100 non-fungible avatars. The total collection supply is limited to only 1,000 pieces, with each type of hero possessing distinct lifetime benefits across the GoMining ecosystem.

The GoMiners digital avatars collection, at its core, is designed for the most enthusiastic GoMining NFT holders, granting them enhanced functionality and exclusive privileges unavailable to anyone else.

GoMiners: The Humans Mini-Series

The Humans mini-series features 100 unique heroes, each vying against others for the chance to claim all of the BTC in the unfolding GoMiners story.

The unique ability of Humans representing the planet Earth lies in the automation of the service button. For every GoMining user that holds a Human digital avatar, there is a guaranteed 3% discount on their NFT miner maintenance.

As a cherry on top, every digital avatar holder will gain the ability to receive a complimentary GoMining merch pack with their first minted GoMiners hero. The delivery is fully covered by GoMining and is available to users worldwide.

How to Get a GoMiners Hero

To acquire a hero from the GoMiners Collection, users need to obtain an access key, which is accessible through various in-platform activities. The most direct method is achieving at least the 10th mining farm level, or the equivalent of 5,000 terahashes per second (TH/s), by upgrading their NFT miners. Another portion of access keys will be distributed among existing NFT miner holders and through participation in various community contests scheduled over the coming months.

For more detailed information about the terms of GoMiners access key distribution, users can refer to the GoMining website.



About GoMining

GoMining is a global bitcoin mining company, boasting nine data centers around the globe. Leveraging over 6 years of expertise in the crypto industry, GoMining facilitates seamless global access to BTC mining through ownership of GoMining NFTs, backed by real computing power.

GOMINING, the native token of the GoMining ecosystem, is accessible on both the Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) networks. The GOMINING token is currently available on several major DEXs and CEXs, including PancakeSwap, Uniswap, MEXC, Bitfinex, and Gate.io.

Trusted by more than 16,000 GoMining NFT holders, the platform is accessible for both desktop users and through a flawless application on iOS and Android devices. To learn more about the company and NFT miners please refer to the official GoMining website and check out the GoMining reviews on Trustpilot and mobile app stores.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only, and should not be viewed as financial or investment advice. Neither distribution company, its partners, nor any other distribution company are responsible for any losses incurred due to financial decisions made based on the content of this press release. Before making any such decisions, please conduct deeper research or consult with a professional. For further information, please contact the source company.



Contact Details:

Seva Nau

pr@gomining.com

Road Town, British Virgin Islands



