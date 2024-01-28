Digital Door Lock System Market Projected to Hit $54.4 Billion by 2030; Keypad and Biometric Locks Lead Growth

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Door Lock System: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As technological advancements redefine security measures worldwide, the global market for Digital Door Lock Systems is experiencing a significant surge, anticipated to reach a formidable $54.4 billion by the end of 2030. Growing at a steady CAGR of 14%, this sector is fuelled by innovative product segments like Keypad Locks which are expected to exhibit a notable 13.9% CAGR, thereby reaching an impressive $24.1 billion by the same year.

The evolution of security protocols and a higher emphasis on smart and automated homes and commercial spaces have driven unparalleled growth in this sector. In particular, the United States holds a substantial share of the market, estimated at $5.6 billion as of 2022, while China is not far behind, forecasted to expand at a 13% CAGR, leading to a $9.2 billion market size by 2030. This growth is indicative of the massive transformation in the security landscape where digital innovation paves the way for enhanced safety and convenience.



Other geographies of interest include Japan and Canada, with predicted growth rates of 12.8% and 11.9% respectively, over the forecast period. Europe, with a spotlight on Germany, is also set to embrace this upward trend, with a projected 9.9% CAGR.



In the competitive spectrum, the market showcases a gamut of key players who are pivotal in driving innovation and customer value. Among these, industry leaders such as ADT Inc., Allegion PLC, and Assa Abloy AB boast prominent market shares, alongside emerging entities that are recognizable for their innovation and rapid growth within the Digital Door Lock System domain.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $19.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $54.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Global

