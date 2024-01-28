Organic Scintillator Market Poised to Reach $321.3 Million by 2030, with China Exhibiting Prominent CAGR of 11.9%

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Scintillator - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis report reveals that the global Organic Scintillator market is on a steadfast upward trajectory, expected to grow from its valuation of US$178.3 million in 2022 to a significant US$321.3 million by 2030. This reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% throughout the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

In a segment-wise assessment, the Healthcare sector appears especially promising, with a projected CAGR of 9.1%, suggesting it will advance to a market size of US$126.4 million by the conclusion of the forecast period. Meanwhile, after considering the current post-pandemic recovery phase, the Homeland Security sector is expected to surge ahead with an adjusted growth rate of 7% CAGR over the next eight years.

The U.S. and China: Prominent Players in the Organic Scintillator Sphere

As of 2022, the U.S. Organic Scintillator market stands strong at an estimated US$48.6 million. China, as the second largest global economy, is on trajectory for noteworthy expansion, anticipating an impressive CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030, aiming for a market size of US$73.4 million by the end of the period in view. Additional key markets include Japan and Canada, both set to experience healthy growth rates of 4.7% and 6.5% respectively. In Europe, Germany is predicted to achieve approximately 5.8% CAGR.

Competitive Landscape and Market Innovations

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $178.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $321.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

