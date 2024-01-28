Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market Forecast to Reach $276 Million by 2030, with China Exhibiting Robust Growth

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates, already a significant segment within the high-performance plastics industry, is set for continued expansion. A new strategic business report available on our website indicates that the market is anticipated to ascend from its 2022 valuation of US$137.6 Million to US$276 Million by the year 2030, propelled by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% over the analysis period.

In-depth analysis within the report shows that the Films segment is expected to display strong growth with an estimated CAGR of 8.6%, predicted to hit US$160.9 Million by 2030. Additionally, the Laminates segment is prepared to see an upswing with an anticipated readjusted growth rate of 9.8% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Geographical markets play a pivotal role in the sector's growth dynamics. The United States market is projected to reach a valuation of US$37.5 Million within 2022. Meanwhile, China, the powerhouse in Asia's economy, is on track to expand at an impressive 13.6% CAGR, which is forecasted to result in a market size of US$64.2 Million by the conclusion of the decade. Japan and Canada are also set to contribute to the industry's progression with CAGRs of 5.1% and 8%, respectively. Within the European context, Germany is situated to exhibit an approximate 5.9% CAGR.

Key market players operating in this space include a cadre of companies leading innovation and production. The report provides a competitive analysis of 43 featured companies that are integral to the sector's landscape.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ABB Ltd

Acuity

Eaton Corporation

Federal Electric Ltd

Hager SE

Legrand SA

NSi Industries, LLC

Ripley Lighting Controls company

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens Corporation

Sprecher & Schuh, Inc.

The projections detailed in this comprehensive report are a testament to the growing significance of Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates within the global market, especially for industries seeking materials that provide superior performance characteristics. This upsurge is indicative of the market’s response to the demand for light-weight, high-strength, and electrically conductive polymers, particularly for applications in the electronics, automotive, and aerospace sectors.

Professionals and stakeholders across the industry can leverage this data-driven publication to strategize and gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving LCP landscape.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $137.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $276 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9x4a3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment