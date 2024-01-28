Control Valves Market Set to Reach $26.2 Billion by 2030, with Notable Growth in China at 23% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Control Valves - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry analysis on the global market for Control Valves unveils robust growth projections, forecasting an ascent to US$26.2 Billion by 2030, stemming from a 17.2% CAGR during the period from 2022 to 2030. Amid the post-pandemic recovery phase, key market segments are experiencing significant growth trajectories.

Notably, the Actuators segment within the market is anticipated to showcase a vigorous 18.2% CAGR, aiming to achieve a value of US$11.9 Billion by the end of the forecast period. Concurrently, the Valve Body segment is adjusting to an impressive 16.6% CAGR over the next eight years.

In an in-depth geographical analysis, the U.S. Control Valves market is currently valued at US$2 Billion. However, it is the Chinese market that is expected to make a remarkable leap, charting a 23% CAGR and reaching a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030. Other geographic regions such as Japan and Canada are set for a notable rise, with forecasts of 11.5% and 14.8% CAGR, respectively. Within Europe's industrial landscape, Germany is anticipated to follow suit with a CAGR of around 13%.

Market Dynamics:

Comprehensive insights on implications of the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Detailed analysis on global inflation trends

Impact assessment of China's shift from a zero-Covid policy and its economic reintegration

Investigations into supply chain perturbations and international trade frictions

Critical viewpoint on the looming risk of a global recession

The report's coverage extends to providing an extensive competitor analysis, highlighting prevalent market shares and the competitive landscape. Additionally, a unique aspect of the analysis is the market presence categorization across multiple geographies, segmented as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial.

Enhancing the value of this strategic business report, users will have the advantage of accessing online interactive, peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates, as well as digital archives through a state-of-the-art Research Platform. To ensure readers are kept abreast of the latest developments, complimentary updates will be provided for one year post-purchase.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global



