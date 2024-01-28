Decorative Paints and Coatings Market Poised for Robust Growth, Set to Reach $113.3 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decorative Paints and Coatings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest research publication, added to our comprehensive suite of market analysis, reveals that the global market for Decorative Paints and Coatings, which stood at US$76.6 Billion in 2022, is expected to burgeon to a formidable US$113.3 Billion by 2030. This impressive growth trajectory is forecasted at a steady CAGR of 5% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.





Segment-Wise Analysis

The Acrylic segment within Decorative Paints and Coatings is seeing a noteworthy uptick, with projections setting its CAGR at 5.7%. This surge is indicative of the segment's potential to reach a valuation of US$48.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.





Reflecting on the post-pandemic landscape, the Alkyd segment is also poised for upward momentum, with growth rates realigned to a 4.5% CAGR over the next eight years.

In the geography-specific outlook, the United States market is measured at US$20.9 Billion in 2022. Meanwhile, the Chinese market is predicted to expand at a dynamic 8.8% CAGR, suggesting that by 2030, its market size will hit US$25.2 Billion. Japan and Canada are also markets to watch, with forecasted growth rates of 2.5% and 3.8% respectively through 2030. Further into the European context, Germany is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 3.3%.



Global Competitive Landscape



The Decorative Paints and Coatings market features a diverse roster of key competitors, with 42 entities spotlighted in the report. These industry players are contributing to the intricate market dynamics and the innovation-led growth, emphasizing the sector's competitive nature and the strategic maneuvers that companies are adopting.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $76.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $113.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AkzoNobel

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries

Asian Paints

Kansai Paints

Arkema

BASF

Benjamin Moore

Berger Paints

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Masco Corporation

DuluxGroup

NIPPON PAINT

DAW SE

Cromology. Some of others include Dunn-Edwards

NOROO Paint & Coatings

Nuplex Industries

Ring International

Tikkurila

As the Decorative Paints and Coatings market continues on its growth path, with sustainability and innovation at the core of developmental strategies, stakeholders are equipped with this actionable intelligence to navigate the competitive landscape and make informed decisions.

For detailed insights and comprehensive sector analysis, interested parties are invited to explore the findings of this latest analysis, which is now available for review.



